The number of Canadians killed in road crashes involving a drinking driver decreased by 57.5% from 1996 to 2021 (from 1,079 to 459 fatalities).

In 2024, female drivers were 62% less likely than male drivers to report driving over the legal limit.

In 2024, each 10-year increase in age corresponded to a 25% reduction in the odds of driving after consuming alcohol above the legal limit.

In 2024, 5.9% of drivers admitted to driving after drinking over the legal limit in the past 30 days, compared to 5.8% in 2023.

Among the 5.9% of respondents who admitted to driving over the legal limit, 44.1% admitted to drinking at home, 43.3% admitted to drinking alone.

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2024) - The Traffic Injury Research Foundation (TIRF), with sponsorship from Beer Canada and Desjardins Insurance, has released the 2024 Road Safety Monitor (RSM) on drinking and driving in Canada. The RSM, a national opinion poll, combines insights from a random, representative sample of Canadian drivers with data from TIRF's National Fatality Database to provide a comprehensive look at road safety trends. These findings can inform and align road safety policies and enforcement strategies in response to risky behaviours and attitudes as well as the development of education campaigns.

"Canada's efforts to address drinking and driving have saved countless lives, but emerging trends such as solitary drinking and increased drinking at home require new approaches," said Milad Delavary, TIRF Research Scientist. "Understanding the social and economic factors behind these behaviours is essential to shape effective prevention strategies."

The fact sheet reveals that, deaths involving a drinking driver dropped to 459 in 2021, representing a 57.5% decrease from 1,079 in 1996. While progress is substantial, challenges remain. Self-reported driver behaviour in 2024 indicated 5.9% of Canadian drivers admitted to driving after drinking over the legal limit in the past 30 days, up slightly from 5.8% in 2023. In addition, female drivers were 62% less likely than male drivers to report driving after drinking over the legal limit.

Of concern, the percentage of drivers who drank alone before driving rose to 43.3% in 2024; an increase from 36.7% in 2023, reflecting broader issues similar to concerns about distracted driving and drug-impaired driving. In fact, 76.2% of Canadians identified drinking and driving as a significant public concern in 2024, with similar levels of concern reported for drivers using cellphones (71.8%) and drug-impaired drivers (72.8%). Most individuals who admitted to driving after drinking did so after consuming alcohol at home, but this behaviour declined slightly to 44.1% in 2024 compared to 46.4% in 2023.

"These findings make evident that enforcement and education strategies must evolve to address the nuances of impaired driving behaviours," said Craig Lyon, TIRF Director, Road Safety Engineering. "For example, campaigns targeting potential impaired drivers at bars, restaurants and other social establishments may not reach their target audience, as more Canadians report drinking at home before getting behind the wheel."

Shifts in drinking patterns are being influenced by a combination of economic pressures, loneliness, and the convenience of home entertainment options such as online gaming and streaming services. This may make drinking at home more affordable and appealing for many Canadians. The role of social and economic factors is becoming increasingly apparent, with the rising cost of living and accessibility of home entertainment influencing drinking patterns.

"TIRF's data underscore the status quo for tackling this issue is insufficient, and we need to innovate how we tackle impaired driving," said Lyon. "We're seeing shifts in drinking behaviours that call for evidence-based interventions, including social norming approaches, wrap around services to support treatment, and strategies for outreach to drivers who drink alone at home."

About the poll

These results are based on the RSM, an annual public opinion poll developed and conducted by TIRF. A total of 1,510 Canadians completed the poll in September of 2024. Results can be considered accurate within plus or minus 2.5%, 19 times out of 20. The majority of the questions were answered using a scale from one to six where six indicated high agreement, concern, or support and one indicated low agreement, concern or support.

About TIRF Canada:

The vision of the Traffic Injury Research Foundation (TIRF) is to ensure people using roads make it home safely every day by eliminating road deaths, serious injuries and their social costs. TIRF's mission is to be the knowledge source for safe road users and a world leader in research, program and policy development, evaluation, and knowledge transfer. TIRF is a registered charity and depends on grants, awards, and donations to provide services for the public. Visit www.tirf.ca or find all TIRF websites and social media at https://linktr.ee/tirfcanada.

