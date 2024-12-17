Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2024) - SOL Global Investments Corp. (CSE: SOL) (OTC Pink: SOLCF) (FSE: 9SB), among the first publicly traded crypto investment companies providing exposure to the rapidly growing Solana ecosystem is pleased to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website, www.solglobal.com. This digital platform underscores the company's strategic shift towards investing exclusively in the Solana blockchain network and related technologies.

The revamped website offers visitors an in-depth understanding of SOL Global's investment philosophy, emphasizing:

Acquisition Strategy : A methodical approach to building substantial positions in Solana tokens, prioritizing sustainable long-term growth through carefully timed market entries and professional custody solutions.





: A methodical approach to building substantial positions in Solana tokens, prioritizing sustainable long-term growth through carefully timed market entries and professional custody solutions. Network Participation : Active involvement in Solana's proof-of-stake network via strategic validator selection and risk distribution, enhancing network security and decentralization while optimizing yield generation.





: Active involvement in Solana's proof-of-stake network via strategic validator selection and risk distribution, enhancing network security and decentralization while optimizing yield generation. Long-term Value Creation: A commitment to constructing enduring value through strategic blockchain infrastructure investments, merging institutional investment discipline with active network participation.

Paul Kania, Interim CEO and CFO of SOL Global, stated, "The launch of our new website is a reflection of our commitment to our new strategic focus on the Solana ecosystem. It serves as a gateway for stakeholders to understand our vision and investment approach while highlighting the immense opportunities we see in the Solana ecosystem."

The website also features a comprehensive "Investors" section, providing access to financial reports, press releases, and real-time market data, ensuring transparency and up-to-date information for investors and stakeholders.

Visitors are encouraged to explore the new website at www.solglobal.com to learn more about SOL Global's strategic initiatives and the evolving opportunities within the Solana ecosystem.

About SOL Global Investments Corp.

SOL Global is a diversified international investment and private equity holding company. The Company is in the process of divesting its current investment partnerships and minority holdings. SOL Global recently announced the transition of investments to focus exclusively on digital asset technology, primarily on Solana and Solana based technologies.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's expectations regarding blockchain technology, including Solana blockchain and technologies, and the expected yield associated therewith; the Company's investment strategies; statements related to investor interest and confidence in digital assets, in particular in Solana; and statements related to the expected growth and adoption of the Solana ecosystem and decentralized finance. Forward-looking information reflects the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, technical, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation, the Company's ability to complete the proposed Transaction, on the proposed timeline and terms, or at all; the failure of the Company ability to execute on its business and investment plans; the Company's ability to raise debt or equity through future financing activities; the Company's ability to increase its investments in the Solana blockchain and Solana-based technologies; any adverse changes and developments in the Solana blockchain and ecosystem; the growth and development of decentralized finance and the digital asset sector; any new rules and regulations with respect to decentralized finance and digital assets; the inherent volatility in the prices of certain cryptocurrencies including Solana tokens; increasing competition in the crypto and blockchain industries; general economic, political and social uncertainties in Canada and the United States; currency exchange rates and interest rates; the limited resources of the Company; the Company's reliance on the expertise and judgment of senior management and the Company's ability to attract and retain key personnel; the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies in general; and the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

