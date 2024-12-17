Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2024) - NowVertical Group Inc. (TSXV: NOW) ("NowVertical" or the "Company"), a leader in AI-driven data solutions, announces the release of its new Artificial Intelligence ("AI") Financial Agent as part of the latest update of its NowHub-Finance solution, an end-to-end analytics platform tailored for finance teams. This major AI based feature upgrade reinforces NowVertical's commitment to transforming data into business value - fast. The Company's proprietary NowHub platform, which has already half a dozen clients in the Pharmaceuticals, Retail and Hospitality industries in the U.K. and Middle east is even more relevant to clients by taking advantage of the latest AI technologies.

NowHub is NowVertical's proprietary analytics platform, purpose-built to ingest data and deliver actionable insights. With NowHub-Finance, finance departments seamlessly connect to over 300 data sources, transforming and consolidating data for instant, automated financial reporting. The platform supports a wide range of applications, from standard financial reporting to advanced budgeting, forecasting, and "what-if" scenario analysis.

AI Financial Agent: Chat with Your Financial Data

The newly launched AI Financial Agent integrated into the platform transforms the way finance professionals engage with their data. Leveraging the secure and robust capabilities of Microsoft Azure OpenAI, this intelligent assistant allows users to interact directly with their financial data through natural language conversations. The AI Financial Agent offers clients a level of flexibility and insight that simplifies complex data analysis and drives smarter, faster decision-making. For example, a finance professional can now simply query the agent to ask what cash savings could be realized in a given period had the client undertaken certain Travel and Expense ("T&E") policies, this action can be replicated for a number of potential T&E policy options, allowing executives to craft more effective policies, which would maximize cash savings, but minimize business disruptions.

"The addition of our AI Financial Agent brings NowHub-Finance to a new level of utility and intelligence for finance teams, enhancing the solution's value to our clients and becoming an indispensable part of their decision-making processes," said Mostafa Hashem, EVP of Product and Technology. "By integrating conversational AI with financial analytics, we're enabling finance teams to unlock the full potential of their data, allowing them to transform their financial data into business value, fast with AI."

Availability

The AI Financial Agent is available immediately as part of NowVertical's, NowHub-Finance latest platform update at no additional cost. Existing users can access this feature to start benefiting from interactive AI-driven financial analysis, and new customers are invited to experience how NowHub-Finance is shaping the future of financial data automation.

For more information about NowHub-Finance or to request a demonstration of the AI Financial Agent, please visit https://www.nowvertical.com/NowhubFinance.

About NowVertical Group Inc.

The Company is a global data and analytics company which helps clients transform data into tangible business value with AI, fast. Offering a comprehensive suite of solutions and services the Company enables clients to quickly harness the full potential of their data, driving measurable outcomes and accelerating potential return on investment. Enterprises optimize decision-making, improve operational efficiency, and unlock long-term value from their data using the Company's AI-Infused first party and third-party technologies. NowVertical is growing organically and through strategic acquisitions. For further details about NowVertical, please visit www.nowvertical.com.

