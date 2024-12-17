Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2024) - PrizePicks, a leading daily fantasy sports platform, debuted a new take on a classic NBA commercial with the help of full-service digital marketing agency, Colormatics.

Colormatics Used a Star-Studded Line-Up To Reimagine the Classic "Jingle Hoops" Commercial | Source: YouTube | Colormatics

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10587/234113_1b92d35f248fab85_001full.jpg

The partnership revived the iconic "Jingle Hoops" campaign with a twist, featuring fan-favorite personalities:

Comedian and actor Druski

Presenter and rapper Joe Budden

Rapper and songwriter BigXthaPlug

Television host Spice Adams (real name Anthony Adams)

Twitch streamer and YouTuber Sketch (real name Kylie Cox)

Comedian and social media influencer Funny Marco

"Jingle Hoops 2.0" was shot at Georgia Tech's McCamish Pavilion, and was created with a director's cut and multiple platform-specific edits for TV, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.

Colormatics combined sports nostalgia with modern humor, successfully capturing the magic of the holiday season while introducing PrizePicks' offering. To share its love of basketball and community, PrizePicks also donated hoops, racks, and Wilson basketballs to Atlanta's City Parks and Recreation.

"This project was a wild ride from start to finish! The energy on set was electric, with nonstop laughs and a ridiculously talented cast. We took the nostalgia of an iconic moment, threw in some sharp humor, and cranked up the vibe of today's NBA culture.

It's more than a commercial - it's a festive celebration of basketball, the holiday spirit, and the excitement PrizePicks brings to the game," said Chris Marcus, Director at Colormatics.

Colormatics has earned several awards and recognitions for its work in the digital marketing space, including Most Reviewed Video Production Company, Top Media Planning and Buying Company, and among the Top-Rated Business Service Providers of 2023.

To learn how Colormatics' creative and strategic solutions can elevate brand strategies, visit https://www.colormatics.com/services/.

About Colormatics:

Colormatics is a digital marketing agency that offers creative and strategic solutions in video production, post-production, animation, VFX/3D, graphic design, photography, and media strategy and placement services. The agency has worked with well-known national brands and nascent startups, including regional, established companies and international giants.

About PrizePicks:

PrizePicks is the largest daily fantasy sports operator in the United States. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, PrizePicks offers innovative skill-based fantasy games that engage and excite sports fans nationwide. Operating in 46 jurisdictions and continuing to expand, PrizePicks is dedicated to enhancing the sports experience for all.

