The demand for higher image quality, lower latency, and greater efficiency drives innovation in video capture, processing, and delivery. At CES 2025, intoPIX will showcase its proven compression technologies that help industries achieve superior video performance while simplifying workflows and reducing costs.

From sensors and cameras to cloud storage, wireless displays, and automotive systems, intoPIX solutions enable businesses to rethink their video workflows. With teams of experts from Korea (Jungmin Joo), the United States (Ben Runyan), and Europe (Katty Van Mele, Justine Hecq), the Venetian Expo Booth #50572 will serve as the hub for exploring these transformative innovations.

ADVANCED COMPRESSION SOLUTIONS ACROSS INDUSTRIES

intoPIX offers JPEG XS, TicoXS FIP, and TicoRAW compression technologies for multiple applications:

Sensors and Cameras: Enabling high-quality imaging with optimized performance

Enabling high-quality imaging with optimized performance Automotive and ADAS: Delivering reliable video transmission and processing for safety-critical environments

Delivering reliable video transmission and processing for safety-critical environments Wireless Displays and Gaming: Ensuring seamless, zero-latency performance for 4K and 8K

Ensuring seamless, zero-latency performance for 4K and 8K Cloud and Storage: Efficiently managing massive datasets while reducing costs and bandwidth

KEY BENEFITS THAT SET INTOPIX APART

intoPIX technologies provide a unique combination of features that transform video workflows:

Energy and cost efficiency: intoPIX compression reduces system power consumption and data storage requirements, supporting sustainability goals

intoPIX compression reduces system power consumption and data storage requirements, supporting sustainability goals Flawless image quality : Maintains detail integrity for AI perception models and critical environments

: Maintains detail integrity for AI perception models and critical environments Ultra-low latency: The line-based (less than 1 millisecond) latency codec enables real-time interaction across all applications

The line-based (less than 1 millisecond) latency codec enables real-time interaction across all applications Simplified connectivity: Reduced bandwidth requirements allow for fewer cables and more cost-effective infrastructure

Reduced bandwidth requirements allow for fewer cables and more cost-effective infrastructure ISO standard compliance: ISO JPEG XS ensures interoperability and straightforward implementation.

MEET INTOPIX AT CES 2025

Discover the future of video technology at the Venetian Expo, Booth #50572 (Halls A-C, International Pavilions). intoPIX's team of global experts will demonstrate practical applications and discuss how these solutions can enhance video workflows. Book a meeting now with Ben Runyan, Jungmin Joo, Katty Van Mele, or Justine Hecq to discuss your project and secure access to intoPIX demos at the show.

For more information or to schedule a meeting, visit www.intopix.com/ces.

intoPIX continues to advance video processing through efficient compression solutions that address today's requirements while anticipating tomorrow's needs.

About intoPIX

intoPIX creates and licenses innovative image processing and compression solutions. We deliver unique IP cores and efficient software solutions to manage more pixels, preserve quality with no latency, save power cost, and simplify storage and connectivity. We are passionate about offering people a higher-quality image experience. Our solutions open the way to new AV workflows and new devices, reducing costs in HD, 4K, or even 8K, replacing uncompressed video, and always preserving the lowest latency with the highest quality.

www.intopix.com

