Agreement exceeding $1 million highlights Cognyte's superior investigative technology and proven expertise

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) ("Cognyte"), a global leader in investigative analytics software, today announced an agreement exceeding $1 million with a new customer a top-tier law enforcement agency (LEA) in the Europe-Middle East-Africa (EMEA) region. This partnership will empower the LEA with cutting-edge capabilities to combat criminal threats and enhance public safety.

Leveraging Cognyte's industry-leading technology, the LEA will modernize its investigative operations to the highest global standards. The implementation will deliver actionable insights enabling the agency to efficiently prevent and solve crimes, disrupt drug-trafficking networks, and address unlawful entry challenges with precision.

"This marks an exciting milestone for Cognyte as we welcome a new customer to our growing global community," said Efi Nuri, Chief Revenue Officer at Cognyte. "This collaboration not only validates the strength of our solutions but also highlights the potential for deeper engagement as we help the agency modernize and expand its capabilities."

Cognyte secured the contract in a competitive bid, displacing a longstanding vendor. The agency chose Cognyte for its ability to deliver advanced solutions backed by proven methodologies and deep domain expertise. This win underscores Cognyte's growing influence in the global law enforcement community and its reputation as a trusted provider of innovative security solutions.

About Cognyte Software Ltd.

Cognyte Software Ltd. is a global leader in investigative analytics software that empowers a variety of government and other organizations with Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World. Our open interface software is designed to help customers accelerate and improve the effectiveness of investigations and decision-making. Hundreds of customers rely on our solutions to accelerate and conduct investigations and derive insights, with which they identify, neutralize and tackle threats to national security and address different forms of criminal and terror activities. Learn more at www.cognyte.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are identified by use of the words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "should," "views," and similar expressions.

Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including, but not limited to, the projected growth of Cognyte's business, and Cognyte's ability to achieve its financial and business plans, goals and objectives and drive shareholder value, including with respect to its ability to successfully implement its strategy, and other risk factors discussed from time to time in Cognyte's filings with the SEC, including those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in its most recent annual report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 9, 2024, as amended on April 19, 2024 and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. Cognyte assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law, to reflect events or circumstances occurring after today's date.

