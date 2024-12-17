European Innovation Council Places Bet on Ceramic Data Storage

Cerabyte, the pioneering leader in ceramic-based data storage technology, has been awarded a highly sought-after grant from the European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator. Strengthening Europe's technological leadership, the European Commission focuses on the development of new technologies in the semiconductor and IT sector, aligned with the European Chips Act. The award to Cerabyte, supports the development of Ceramic Data Storage technology, and highlights the need for, and EIC commitment to, new scalable and sustainable data storage solutions.

The EIC Accelerator, overseen by the European Innovation Council and SMEs Executive Agency, is known for championing Europe's most forward-thinking deep-tech start-ups. In a highly competitive selection process, 969 companies submitted proposals, with only 68 being chosen for funding after a rigorous jury evaluation by seasoned investors and entrepreneurs.

Billions of dollars have been invested into developing faster, more energy-efficient processors to power artificial intelligence (AI), and fuel breakthroughs across industries. Yet, a pressing issue is often overlooked: a looming shortage of affordable and sustainable data storage capacity. Without significant advancements in storage technology, the breakthrough promised by AI and other industries could stall. Cerabyte's innovative solution offers a timely answer, providing scalable, energy-efficient, durable and environmentally sustainable data storage essential for industries ranging from healthcare to AI.

"We are deeply honored to receive this prestigious grant from the European Innovation Council," said Christian Pflaum, CEO of Cerabyte. "Investments in new scalable data storage technologies ensure that the billions already spent on AI will continue to yield long-term value. It validates our vision that cutting-edge data storage technology is just as critical to the future of AI and digital transformation as the processors driving them. The funding will empower us to advance the development and commercialization of our innovations, ensuring we can meet the ever-changing demands of the digital age while staying aligned with global sustainability goals."

The EIC Accelerator grant will support Cerabyte's plans to accelerate its research and development efforts, scale operations and strengthen its position as a pioneer of ceramic-based storage technology. With this financial boost, the company is poised to bring its visionary solutions to market faster and meet the growing demands of the worldwide digital economy.

About Cerabyte

Cerabyte is at the forefront of developing sustainable, accessible, permanent data storage technology. Our innovative ceramic-based technology utilizes advanced laser-matrix writing and high-speed microscope reading technologies, forming the cornerstone of a system capable of storing immense amounts of data virtually forever with no data migration required and retrieval within seconds. Our cost-effective, immutable data storage features virtually unlimited media life while being fully recyclable, helping to reduce environmental and carbon footprint. Leveraging semiconductor manufacturing tool technology, we scale density and speed and are uniquely positioned to pave the way to the yottabyte era, leading the emergence of the industry's newest storage tier. Learn more at www.cerabyte.com

