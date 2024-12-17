Polestar (Nasdaq: PSNY) has appointed Jonas Engström to the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241217820560/en/

Polestar lineup (Photo: Business Wire)

As COO, Jonas's main focus will be the delivery of Polestar's growing car programmes and overseeing the Company's daily operations. He will also work closely with Michael Lohscheller to translate the Company's strategy and vision into actionable plans across the whole business.

Michael Lohscheller, Polestar CEO, says: "With his unique combination of strong operational competence, strategic thinking and humble leadership, Jonas is the perfect fit for this role."

Jonas has over 20 years of experience from the automotive industry and joined Polestar in 2021 as Head of Product and Program. He was promoted to Head of Operations in July 2023, and has previously held a number of senior leadership roles at Volvo Cars, including Head of Product Strategy.

About Polestar

Polestar (Nasdaq: PSNY) is the Swedish electric performance car brand determined to improve society by using design and technology to accelerate the shift to sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, its cars are available in 27 markets globally across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Polestar is scheduled to expand into additional markets in 2025.

Polestar has three models in its line-up: Polestar 2, an electric performance fastback; Polestar 3, the SUV for the electric age; and Polestar 4, the SUV coupé transformed. With plans to have a line-up of five performance EVs by 2026, Polestar 5, an electric four-door GT and Polestar 6, an electric roadster, are coming soon.

The Polestar 0 project supports the company's ambitious goal of creating a truly climate-neutral production car by 2030. The research initiative also aims to create a sense of urgency to act on the climate crisis, by challenging employees, suppliers and the wider automotive industry, to drive towards zero.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are not historical facts, but rather forward-looking statements within the meaning of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include those that address activities, events or developments that Polestar or its management believes or anticipates may occur in the future. All forward-looking statements are based upon, as applicable, our current expectations, various assumptions and data available from third parties. Our expectations and assumptions are expressed in good faith and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize or prove to be correct as forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual future results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the future results, performance or achievements expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements, including those risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in Polestar's Form 20-F, and other documents filed, or to be filed, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by Polestar. For any forward-looking statements contained in this or any other document, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and we assume no obligation to update publicly or revise any such statements in light of new information or future events, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241217820560/en/

Contacts:

Craig Marks, Head of IR

craig.marks@polestar.com

Theo Kjellberg, Head of Corporate Communication

Theo.kjellberg@polestar.com