Global-e Selected by Victoria's Secret to Enhance International E-commerce Offering

Global-e will support Victoria's Secret's key international markets and enable localized international D2C solutions to over 100 markets

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global-e (Nasdaq: GLBE), the platform powering global direct-to-consumer e-commerce, announced today that they have been selected by Victoria's Secret & Co., a world-leading intimates retailer, to advance their international online operations.

With the support of Global-e, Victoria's Secret is now poised to bolster its e-commerce strategy in key international markets, namely, Canada and leading European markets such as Germany and France, with better insights, customer experience, logistics and flexibility.

In addition, partnering with Global-e has enabled Victoria's Secret to launch an end-to-end localized shopping experience in over 100 markets across the globe. This includes pricing and payment in the local currency, a variety of local and alternative payment options, guaranteed final cost of purchase, and an enhanced delivery proposition.

"We are thrilled to be chosen by Victoria's Secret and be part of their exciting new phase of international growth," said Matthew Merrilees, CEO North America for Global-e. "Our team expertly managed the migration project for Victoria's Secret, allowing the company to efficiently launch its enhanced international e-commerce setup and immediately benefit from new operational improvements. We look forward to working closely with Victoria's Secret and supporting their global D2C strategy, utilizing our experience and data-backed knowledge working with hundreds of leading global enterprise clients."

"We're excited to partner with Global-e to enhance our international e-commerce capabilities across both our key markets and new regions. We chose Global-e because of their leading technology platform, robust client management support, and deep insights drawn from the broadest client base in the industry," said Baptiste Marchis, VP of Digital International, Victoria's Secret.

Global-e's end-to-end global e-commerce platform provides brands with a robust solution designed to drive D2C e-commerce growth across multiple markets globally. Through its advanced localization capabilities, extensive global operations, and data-driven business intelligence models, Global-e simplifies global online selling and enables brands to offer digital consumers worldwide an optimal shopping experience, tailored to local market preferences. Global-e's platform supports localized welcome and checkout in over 30 languages, pricing in over 100 currencies, over 150 local and alternative payment methods, tax and duty calculation and pre-payment, multiple shipping options and easy returns.

About Global-e:

Global-e (Nasdaq: GLBE) is the world's leading platform enabling and accelerating global, Direct-To-Consumer e-commerce. The chosen partner of over 1,000 brands and retailers across the United States, EMEA and APAC, including iconic brands like Marc Jacobs, Adidas, Ralph Lauren, and Hugo Boss, Global-e makes selling internationally as simple as selling domestically. The company enables merchants to increase the conversion of international traffic into sales by offering online shoppers in over 200 destinations worldwide a seamless, localized shopping experience. Global-e's end-to-end ecommerce solutions combine best-in-class localization capabilities, big-data best-practice business intelligence models, streamlined international logistics and vast global e-commerce experience, enabling international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and retailers to sell to, and from, anywhere in the world. For more information, please visit: www.global-e.com.

Global-e Media Contact

Sarah Schloss

Headline Media

sarah.schloss@headline.media

+1 914 506 5104

Global-e Investor Contact

Erica Mannion or Mike Funari

Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC

IR@global-e.com

+1 617-542-6180

About Victoria's Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co. is a specialty retailer of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, athleisure and swim, as well as award-winning prestige fragrances and body care. VS&Co is comprised of market leading brands, Victoria's Secret and Victoria's Secret PINK, that share a common purpose of supporting women in all they do, and Adore Me, a technology-led, digital first innovative intimates brand serving women of all sizes and budgets at all phases of life. We are committed to empowering our approximately 30,000 associates across a global footprint of more than 1,380 retail stores in nearly 70 countries. We strive to provide the best products to help women express their confidence, sexiness and power and use our platform to celebrate the extraordinary diversity of women's experiences.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-e-selected-by-victorias-secret-to-enhance-international-e-commerce-offering-302333767.html