17.12.2024 14:14 Uhr
Fire Up the Grill: The Rib Cookoff Association World Championship Sizzles Into Shawnee, OK With $34,000 in Prizes

Finanznachrichten News

SHAWNEE, OKLAHOMA / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2024 / The Rib Cookoff Association (RCOA) is excited to announce its flagship event, the Rib Cookoff Association World Championship, to be held from January 3 to January 5, 2025, at the FireLake Arena and grounds. This premier BBQ competition is set to draw hundreds of pitmasters from across the nation, each competing for a slice of nearly $34,000 in prize money, coveted trophies, and the ultimate title of World Champion.

The championship promises two days of intense competition, delicious food, and family-friendly entertainment. With pitmasters battling it out in four key categories, including St. Louis Style Ribs, Baby Backs, Pork Steak, Wings and more.

"Bringing the Rib Cookoff Association World Championship to Shawnee is a celebration of the sport of BBQ," said Jody Harris, Founder of the Rib Cookoff Association, "The Rib Cookoff Association World Championship isn't just a competition; it represents a significant contribution to the local economy and a showcase of the vibrant culture of BBQ in Oklahoma and across the Nation. This event highlights the growing importance of BBQ as a competitive sport and its ability to bring together communities through a shared love for great food and celebrating the passion, skill, and dedication of these incredible pitmasters. By hosting the championship in Shawnee, Oklahoma we aim to spotlight the artisanal skills of pitmasters nationwide, bolster tourism, and enhance the culinary reputation of our state on a national level."

Event Details:

  • Date: January 3-5, 2025

  • Location: FireLake Arena, Shawnee, Oklahoma

  • Prizes: Almost $34,000 in cash, trophies, and exclusive titles

For more information, visit the Rib Cookoff Association official website or contact:

  • Jody Harris, Event Organizer

  • Email: support@ribcookoffassociation.com

Contact Information

Jody Harris
CEO and Founder
support@ribcookoffassociation.com
405-614-2778

.

SOURCE: Rib Cookoff Association



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
