ToolsGroup Showcases AI-Driven Solutions at NRF to Help Retailers Thrive Amid Possible Tariffs and Market Uncertainty

Probabilistic planning and advanced AI capabilities empower businesses to confidently navigate economic and regulatory complexities

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2024 / ToolsGroup , a global leader in retail and supply chain planning and optimization software, is excited to announce its participation in the National Retail Federation's Retail's Biggest Show, taking place January 12-14, 2025, in New York. ToolsGroup invites NRF attendees to Booth #4043 to explore its retail planning technology, including the launch of Inventory.io, designed to help businesses prepare for the unknown in 2025.

Retailers are increasingly concerned about the year ahead as they grapple with potential tariffs and broader economic uncertainties. According to McKinsey & Company and BoF Insights' State of Fashion 2025 report, achieving Inventory Excellence is a critical priority for retailers aiming to remain profitable amidst these economic challenges. Inventory.io's AI-powered learning engines and prescriptive optimization are designed to help businesses manage fluctuating demand across complex, omnichannel retail supply chains with precision.

Optimizing inventory in season reduces the risk of costly stockouts and overstocks, enabling businesses to preserve strong margins and profitability, even during periods of uncertainty. Early adopters of the Inventory.io engines have achieved profit increases of 12% on average, driven by a 25% reduction in stockouts and a 20% increase in turns.

"Retailers are grappling with a perfect storm of challenges, making retail planning more complex, and getting it right more important than ever before," said Inna Kuznetsova, CEO of ToolsGroup. "With over 30 years of innovation, our AI-powered solutions and unique probabilistic planning capabilities empower businesses to stay competitive and adaptable in an increasingly dynamic and uncertain market."

At NRF, ToolsGroup will showcase our industry leading solutions designed to help retailers weather this retail uncertainty. Price.io and Promo.io maximize margins and revenues with AI-driven price recommendations that hit or exceed planned sales rates while ensuring all promotions deliver positive ROI, even with minimal or dirty data. By adopting dynamic pricing now, retailers will be able to react to changing costs, shifting demand, and market downturns or inflation in a way that preserves profits. Additionally, Markdown.io preserves that increased margin through end-of-the-season discounts while maximizing sustainability.

NRF 2025 is the world's largest retail tradeshow that brings together nearly 45,000 attendees and 6,000 brands from around the globe to New York City to network and discuss innovative strategies for breaking through and driving change. Set up an on-site meeting with ToolsGroup to learn how smarter, more responsive retail planning can unlock new growth opportunities for your business: Book a meeting here .

ToolsGroup also invites all NRF attendees to visit Lounge #4 to take a spin on ToolsGroup's popular 'Supply Chain Wheel of Fortune.'

ToolsGroup's innovative AI-powered solutions enable retailers, distributors and manufacturers to navigate through supply chain uncertainty. Our retail and supply chain planning suites empower a new level of intelligent decision-making and unlock powerful business improvements in forecast accuracy, service levels and inventory - delighting customers and achieving financial and sustainability KPIs. Stay in touch with ToolsGroup on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube, or visit www.toolsgroup.com.

