Kirk Lozada, MD, Facial Plastic Surgery: Is Buccal Fat Removal for Everyone? Philadelphia Facial Plastic Surgeon Breaks Down the Myths

Finanznachrichten News

Philadelphia expert Dr. Kirk Lozada shares insights about who can benefit from buccal fat removal surgery.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2024 / Dr. Kirk Lozada, a double-board certified facial plastic surgeon, is raising awareness about buccal fat removal, a popular cosmetic procedure designed to enhance facial definition. In his latest announcement, Dr. Lozada addresses misconceptions surrounding the buccal fat removal procedure and clarifies who is best suited for it. This initiative seeks to empower individuals with accurate information to make informed decisions about their aesthetic goals.

Dispelling the Misconceptions About Buccal Fat Removal

Buccal fat removal (also known as the buccal lipectomy procedure) has become a trending topic in cosmetic surgery, often touted for its ability to sculpt the cheeks and redefine facial aesthetics. However, misconceptions about the procedure persist. Dr. Lozada's expertise shines a light on these myths, offering clarity and guidance to potential patients.

Understanding Candidacy for Buccal Fat Removal

A common myth is that anyone can benefit from buccal fat removal. However, individuals with naturally thin or well-defined facial features may find the procedure less beneficial or even counterproductive. However, patients with slim faces should consider the potential for an overly hollow appearance as they age.

People who seek buccal fat removal tend to desire a sleeker look from the cheeks down to the chin. If there's a shadow around that area, removing the buccal fat can make the area look more slimmer.

The Permanence of Buccal Fat Removal Results

Contrary to popular belief, once removed, buccal fat pads do not regenerate. The procedure is permanent, making it appealing to individuals seeking lasting enhancements in facial contouring and the reduction of excess buccal fat.

Addressing Concerns About Facial Aesthetics Post-Surgery

While some fear that buccal fat removal leads to a sunken or overly dramatic appearance, Dr. Lozada reassures that the procedure highlights natural features. His meticulous approach ensures balanced results that enhance, rather than detract from, the patient's overall aesthetic.

What is Buccal Fat?

Buccal fat refers to the fat pads located in the lower cheek area, nestled between the facial muscles. These fat pads contribute to the fullness or roundness of the face, often described as "chubby cheeks" or a "baby face." While some individuals find this natural facial feature desirable, others may feel it detracts from their desired facial definition. Buccal fat pad removal can be an effective option for those seeking a slimmer face or a more sculpted cheek area.

Who is a Suitable Candidate for Buccal Fat Removal?

Suitable candidates are individuals with fuller cheeks who desire a more sculpted facial appearance. Those who have not experienced a natural reduction in cheek fullness over time may find the procedure especially beneficial.

Dr. Lozada conducts thorough consultations to assess each patient's facial structure and aesthetic goals, ensuring suitability and optimal outcomes. Patients seeking buccal fat removal are encouraged to maintain a stable weight and have realistic expectations about the results.

How the Buccal Fat Removal Procedure Works

Buccal fat removal surgery is a straightforward, outpatient procedure that typically takes about 30 minutes under local anesthesia. Dr. Lozada removes excess buccal fat pads gently through small incisions inside the mouth, leaving no visible scars.

Patients can expect minimal downtime and a gradual unveiling of more defined facial contours as swelling subsides. This procedure is often sought by those looking to achieve facial contouring without invasive reconstructive surgery.

Post-Operative Care and Buccal Fat Removal Recovery

After surgery, patients may experience minimal pain and minor swelling, which usually resolves within two to three weeks.

A liquid diet or soft-food diet is recommended during the initial recovery period to promote healing, typically for a week after surgery, especially on the first day.

Regular follow-up appointments are critical to monitor the healing process and address any concerns, such as prolonged swelling, unexpected discomfort, or questions about post-operative care.

About Dr. Kirk Lozada

Dr. Kirk Lozada is a distinguished facial plastic surgeon based in Philadelphia, specializing in both cosmetic and reconstructive procedures. A second-generation facial plastic surgeon, he upholds the high standards set by his father, emphasizing exceptional results with minimal downtime.

Educational Background and Training

Dr. Lozada's academic journey began with a Bachelor's degree in Biology, complemented by a minor in music, from the University of Pennsylvania. He earned his medical degree from Thomas Jefferson University, followed by a residency in Otolaryngology at the Icahn School of Medicine (New York Eye & Ear Infirmary) of Mount Sinai.

To gain further expertise, he completed a fellowship in facial plastic surgery at the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Medicine, training under renowned surgeons in the field like Dr. Daniel Becker, Dr. Jason Bloom, and others.

Double Board-Certified Facial Plastic Surgeon

Dr. Lozada is a distinguished member of the American Academy of Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS) and has contributed extensively to the field through numerous publications in facial plastic surgery. As one of the select few surgeons double board-certified in Facial Plastic Surgery and Head & Neck Surgery, he brings an unparalleled level of expertise to his practice.

Contacting Dr. Kirk Lozada for Buccal Fat Removal in Philadelphia

Location: Lozada Plastic Surgery, Philadelphia, PA

Dr. Kirk Lozada offers a personalized approach to buccal fat removal at Lozada Facial Plastic Surgery in Philadelphia, PA. As a board-certified facial plastic surgeon, he focuses on enhancing facial aesthetics through surgical and non-surgical procedures. Buccal fat removal is ideal for those with excess cheek fat who want a more defined facial appearance.

To book an appointment for buccal fat removal, contact Dr. Lozada at Lozada Facial Plastic Surgery. You can reach the office by phone at (267) 817-4600 or via email at info@drkirklozada.com.

The practice is located at 1608 Walnut Street, 9th Floor, Suite 902B, Philadelphia, PA.

Lozada Plastic Surgery is open from Monday to Thursday, 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, and on Fridays from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM. It remains closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Contact Information

Amelia Viera
info@drkirklozada.com
(267) 817-4600

.

SOURCE: Kirk Lozada, MD, Facial Plastic Surgery



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
