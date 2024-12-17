New Era Helium Inc. to Present at the Microcap Conference

New Era Helium Inc. (NASDAQ:NEHC) ("New Era" or the "Company"), an exploration and production (E&P) company sourcing helium produced in association with natural gas reserves within the Permian Basin, is pleased to announce its participation in The Microcap Conference 2025, premier event for growth-focused companies and investors. The conference will take place January 28-30, 2025, at the Borgata Hotel Spa & Casino in Atlantic City, N.J.

New Era's management team will deliver a corporate presentation and engage in one-on-one meetings with institutional and individual investors to discuss the Company's recent developments, growth strategy, and investment opportunities.

About The Microcap Conference 2025

The Microcap Conference is the largest independent microcap event in the U.S., bringing together top-tier investors and executives from microcap companies. The event offers a platform for companies to showcase their value propositions through presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking opportunities.

The 2025 event will feature:

Keynote Speakers: Renowned industry figures, including Jon Ledecky , Co-Owner of the New York Islanders , who will engage in a fireside chat with CNBC's Bob Pisani ; plus Tom Gardner, CEO of Motley Fool , who will share insights on investing, market trends, and entrepreneurial success.

Expert Panels and Presentations : Financial commentators Ron Insana (CNBC) and Charlie Gasparino (FOX Business) will cover critical topics for the U.S. equity markets, from capital formation to regulatory updates and market trends.

Entertainment Headliner: A special performance by Tom Papa, celebrated comedian and host of Netflix specials, ensuring a memorable evening for attendees.

Hosted by DealFlow Events, The Microcap Conference is renowned for its blend of high-quality content, engaging networking, and exceptional entertainment. For more information, visit https://themicrocapconference.com.

About New Era Helium, Inc.

New Era Helium Inc. is an exploration and production company that sources helium produced in association with the production of natural gas reserves in North America. The Company currently owns and operates over 137,000 acres in Southeast New Mexico and has over 1.5 billion cubic feet of proved and probable helium reserves. For more information, visit www.newerahelium.com. Follow New Era Helium on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Jonathan Paterson

Investor Relations

Harbor Access

+1 475 477 9401

Jonathan.paterson@harbor-access.com

SOURCE: New Era Helium Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com