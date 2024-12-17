IKIN Inc.: IKIN White Paper Details AI Method for Preserving User Privacy While Delivering Hyper-Personalized Digital Ads

Foundational technology enables businesses to efficiently personalize content for heightened engagement

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2024 / IKIN, a leading provider of visual technology solutions for businesses and consumers, has published its white paper, "A Privacy-Preserving, Hyper-Personalized Engagement Platform using Generative AI Comprehensive Quality and Banding Assurance." The document is authored by IKIN's Bryan Westcott, director of applied artificial intelligence, and Chris Vela, principal data scientist. The white paper describes a groundbreaking approach for advertising personalization that does not rely on browser cookies or other methods that invade privacy. The report can be downloaded at https://ikininc.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/IKIN-Smart-Advertisements-v1.0.pdf.

"Brands want to engage quickly and more fully with potential customers through direct advertising methods, as well as through relevance-driven ads in digital platforms such as browsers and through streaming, gaming, and programming," said Joe Ward, chief executive officer for IKIN. "The technology disclosed in this report enables the use of AI, metadata, and information residing on the end-user device to personalize targeted advertisements without the export of any personal or private user information. This initiative enables compliance with data privacy practices, and significantly enhances the effectiveness of digital advertising campaigns."

IKIN's technology is designed to satisfy stringent marketplace demands such as consumer privacy, advertising brand management and integrity, network infrastructure capacities, and endpoint processing capabilities. It incorporates a unique combination of generative AI with a broad range of compression, image processing, and analytics to enable the creation of highly personalized advertising that is fully controllable by the brand.

The report describes several elements of IKIN's technology:

Patented diffusion-based compression to streamline transmission of video and still imagery

Endpoint utilization of opt-in multimodal metadata such as third-party APIs and device metadata, as well as personal imagery captions and natural language descriptions

On-board guided generative AI processing that consumes a small slice of local processing power

Application of LoRA (Low-Rank Adoption), ControlNet guidance, advanced segmentation, and cropping approaches to ad creation

Quality assurance methods for brand integrity and image validation

Marketing and advertising professionals working on personalized advertisement and AI projects are encouraged to view and download this paper from IKIN.

