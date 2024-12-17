Dalrada Financial Corporation's Deposition Technology Makes Spectroptix Available for Advance Ordering

Deptec's plasma spectrometer is primed to play an integral role in the booming semiconductor manufacturing and thin-film sectors.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2024 / Dalrada Financial Corporation(OTC PINK:DFCO), "Dalrada," "the Company"), announced today that Spectroptix®, a proprietary advanced plasma spectrometer developed by its subsidiary, Deposition Technology ("Deptec,"), is now available for advance ordering.

The one-of-a-kind spectrometer is designed for precise element detection in vacuum chambers during deposition or semiconductor manufacturing processes, allowing for the integration of advanced plasma spectroscopy. This specialized tool also offers a host of other key features and benefits, according to Brian Bonar, Dalrada's Chairman and CEO.

"Spectroptix® is the ideal machine for the semiconductor industry," said Bonar. "For starters, it can be integrated into various vacuum-based processes, from thin film coatings to plasma-enhanced CVD and PVD systems. It's also quite easy to operate. Spectroptix® will be a real game-changer in the microchip and semiconductor world and we're quite thrilled to offer pre-ordering for our clients."

Deptec's Spectroptix® delivers real-time actionable data on materials within each vacuum chamber during the deposition process, ensuring higher accuracy, efficiency, and process control. Other benefits of the advanced spectrometer include:

Plasma creation: a background plasma independent of the deposition process, ensuring that no process contamination or interference occurs during analysis.

Enhanced Process Control: using real-time data, Spectroptix ® enables precise control over deposition environments, allowing for on-the-fly adjustments to gas flow or composition.

User-Friendly Interface: intuitive software control that allows remote operation for operators to visualize and analyze light spectrum data for efficient optimization.

Preferred over Residual Gas Analyzers (RGAs): more cost-effective solution than RGAs, plus RGAs do not come standard with vacuum technology.

Deptec's Spectroptix® is particularly well-suited for applications requiring ultra-thin films and sensitive optical coatings, like semiconductor manufacturing, microelectronics, optoelectronics, advanced material processing, and more. Future target markets include pharmaceuticals, aerospace/defense, materials science, nuclear industries, and food and beverage.

With a mature product line firmly in place within the deposition technology marketplace, Deptec has its sights on further expanding its unique portfolio, adding robust solutions to include a new chemical vapor deposition (CVD) platform-the EVOS CVD system-which would join the company's popular Novellus C1 upgrade kit for legacy CVD machines.

"With our increased production and installation capabilities plus the rollout of new products providing even greater opportunities, making Spectroptix® available for pre-ordering is just the beginning," added Bonar.

About Dalrada Financial Corporation

Dalrada Financial Corporation(OTC PINK:DFCO) is a multi-national holding company that develops, manufactures, and sells a robust suite of products and services in the Clean Energy, Physical and Chemical Vapor Deposition for Semiconductors, and Health Care sectors. Dalrada's core segments include Dalrada Climate Technology, which offers cutting-edge heat pump and energy sustainability technology for industrial and residential applications; Deptec, an international leader in deposition technology and manufacturing that repurposes and sells proprietary semiconductor technology for clean energy applications; and Genefic Specialty Pharmacy, which provides end-to-end prescription and specialty pharmacy services as well as patient advocacy and support.

Dalrada consistently drives innovation that delivers maximum impact, bringing increased value to its shareholders.

For more information, please visit www.dalrada.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

About Deposition Technology

Deposition Technology (Deptec) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dalrada Financial Corporation(OTC PINK:DFCO), and an international leader in precision manufacturing, specializing in thin-film deposition including PVD (Physical Vapor Deposition) and CVD (Chemical Vapor Deposition) processing and equipment.

Founded in 2004, Deptec has expanded to specialize in upgrading legacy tools, including Novellus Concept One, and delivering innovative solutions like Spectroptix for advanced material detection. The company's products and services are designed to enhance the performance, reliability, and cost-efficiency of manufacturing processes in the semiconductor, MEMS, and optoelectronics industries.

