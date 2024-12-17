Inovatec Systems: Inovatec Achieves ISO/IEC Certifications

Loan Platform Provider Adheres to Financial Reporting and Security Requirements

Inovatec Systems, a major provider of industry-leading cloud-based software solutions for lenders, announced that it has received ISO/IEC 27001:2013 and ISO/IEC 27018:2019 certifications, demonstrating the company has the appropriate controls in place to ensure data privacy and information security. The certification process was administered by Schellman & Company, an independent certified accounting firm.

ISO/IEC 27001 provides guidelines for organizations to deploy and manage an Information Security Management System (ISMS). The certification ensures that an organization has the appropriate systems in place to manage data security risks. ISO/IEC 27018 is an international standard that certifies the protection of Personal Identifiable Information (PII) in cloud environments. To achieve these certifications, Inovatec passed a series of exhaustive audits on its technology, facilities, and processes.

"Inovatec has always recognized that protecting sensitive information is our highest priority, and we are continuously re-evaluating our technology and processes to ensure that data in our system is secured," said Vlad Kovacevic, co-founder and chief executive officer of Inovatec. "These ISO/IEC certifications are important milestones which verify that our infrastructure and business processes are in full compliance with these stringent industry practices."

Inovatec offers market-leading loan automation solutions that enable financial services organizations, dealers, and other lenders to automate workflows, accelerate growth, and enhance customer relationships. The company's LOS, LMS, and consumer portals support an expanding roster of third-party solutions and services that include fraud prevention, income and identity verification, payment processing, and decisioning models. Through these platforms, lenders leverage secure, reliable automated technology to adjust lending programs and capitalize on fast-moving market opportunities.

For information on how Inovatec's flexible lending automation, including its LOS, LMS, and customer portal, can deliver a competitive edge to automotive lenders while maintaining gold-standard compliance, visit www.inovatec.com.

About Inovatec Systems

Inovatec Systems Corp. is a leading provider of cloud-based loan origination and loan management solutions, serving lenders across North America. The company's innovative technologies enhance business outcomes by improving efficiency, accuracy, and customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.inovatec.com.

# # #

PR Contacts:

marketing@inovatec..com

Glenn Goldberg

Parallel Communications Group, Inc.

516-776-3282

ggoldberg@parallelpr.com

SOURCE: Inovatec Systems

View the original press release on accesswire.com