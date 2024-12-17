Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.: Green Leaf Innovations,Inc. Completes Capital Share Reduction by 66%

PEMBROKE PINES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2024 / Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. (OTC PINK:GRLF), a Florida-based company specializing in the marketing and distribution of premium handmade cigars, today announces a significant capital reduction, streamlining our corporate structure for 2025. We've reduced the authorized shares by 66%, bringing the total authorized common shares from 60 billion to 20 billion, effective immediately.

This decisive action, approved by the Board of Directors and filed with the State of Florida is a critical component of our restructuring plan for 2025. We will proactively address existing financial obligations by continue renegotiating the company's debt to bolstering our financial position and strengthening our foundation for future growth. This reduction demonstrates our commitment to financial responsibility and long-term value for our shareholders and our acquisition plans for 2025.

Mr. Mederos, CEO, stated "Our recent acquisition of SOFLO Wholesaler Group and the common share authorized reduction will significantly strengthen our 2024 year-end financials, boosting market confidence and shareholder value. We believe the company is currently undervalued, compared to other public companies in the tobacco industry and that the 2025 restructuring and acquisition plans will increase shareholder value and position the company appropriately for 2025 and beyond.

Green Leaf Innovations, Inc., a Florida corporation, is an emerging growth company engaged in the Marketing and Distribution of handmade premium cigars. The company strategically imports and exclusively distributes some of the best known premium cigar brands in the Market created by the Mederos family a Third generation Cigar maker with Robert Mederos at the helm who has owned and operated handmade cigar operation in Nicaragua and the US for over 20 years with a rich family history in the craft dating back to the 1800s Cuba, brands such as CUBANACAN, MEDEROS and TABACALERA SERRANO. In addition to it the company also distributes packaged whole leaf Tobacco to cigar lounges, smoke shops, C-stores and vape shops across the United States and soon International Markets.

