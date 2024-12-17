Patent adds to an extensive portfolio in the US and existing grants in Finland, Germany, Denmark, and Great Britain.

The EVERY Company ("EVERY"), a leader in crafting highly functional protein ingredients, has been granted yet another seminal patent for its recombinant Ovalbumin ingredient, expanding its coverage to the European Union.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241217743868/en/

Pound cake made with EVERY OvoPro. (Graphic: Business Wire)

EVERY's European patent comes on the heels of the Company's announcement of its pioneering US patent, US 12,096,784, and further builds on EVERY's extensive IP estate, with numerous patents for recombinant ovalbumin in Finland, Germany, Denmark, Great Britain, Mexico, and more. "Having our technology and product recognized as novel by the patent offices in both the US and European Union, two of the largest markets in the world, is a major win after a decade of continuous innovation," notes EVERY's Co-Founder and CEO, Arturo Elizondo.

The granted patent, 4017287, generally covers an ingredient composition in a food item containing a percentage range of recombinant ovalbumin. Ovalbumin constitutes more than half of the protein in an egg white and is responsible for the bulk of the functionality of eggs the foaming, binding, gelling, and nutritive properties that make it such a crucial ingredient in thousands of recipes.

The scope of this patent includes a range of innovations also covered in EVERY's US 12,096,784 patent, including:

Wild type ovalbumin with enhanced performance through various modifications; and

Ovalbumin sourced from multiple avian species and production methods utilizing several hosts, including yeast and fungal systems such as Pichia, Trichoderma, Saccharomyces, and Aspergillus.

The patent specifies the ingredient's use in a range of applications and form factors, including but not limited to bakery products, meat and alternative meat, ready-to-eat egg and liquid egg, whipped cream, meringues, and many more and cites many of the functional properties eggs provide to foods, including hardness, cohesiveness, springiness, chewiness, and foam stability, in both liquid and powder forms.

While EVERY does not yet have regulatory approval in the European Union, the Company announced two commercial partnerships with European food giants Grupo Palacios, and Unilever brand The Vegetarian Butcher earlier this year.

"It's no secret that the food tech and alt protein ecosystem is crowded. When it comes to bio-equivalent egg protein, however, our IP Estate has allowed us to maintain the largest first-mover advantage in the entire ecosystem, with a 7+ year head start on the nearest competitor. We were the first to focus on egg proteins using fermentation. We were the first to launch these products in the market, and we will be the first to bring recombinant egg proteins into the mass-market," said CEO Arturo Elizondo. "We're just getting started".

About EVERY:

EVERY is a San-Francisco-based food technology company on a mission to build a more secure and accessible global food system by supplying food and beverage companies with bio-equivalent protein ingredients made using precision fermentation.

EVERY's line of innovative, FDA-approved ingredients includes OvoPro (ovalbumin, formerly EVERY EggWhite) which replaces the functionality of egg and egg whites in a range of applications, and OvoBoost (formerly EVERY Protein), a highly soluble, taste and texture neutral protein that can be used to fortify a wide variety of food and beverage products including coffees, juices, sodas, syrups, and baked goods.

For more on EVERY's B2B solutions transforming the food industry, visit EVERY.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241217743868/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Madeleine Bienvenu

madeleine.bienvenu@every.com

Commercial Inquiries:

Corinn Williams

corinn.williams@every.com