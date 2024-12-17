Med Holdings Group Inc. Announces Exciting New Developments to Drive Growth

Med Holdings Group Inc. (OTC PINK:YUKA), a leader in health and wellness solutions, is thrilled to announce significant advancements within its MedSmart Wellness Centers subsidiary. These developments position the company for unprecedented growth and further solidify its role as a pioneer in longevity medicine.

Introduction of Stem Cell Technology

MedSmart Wellness Centers is proud to partner with American Cell Technology to introduce cutting-edge stem cell innovations to its clients. As the global stem cell market continues to experience rapid growth-projected to reach over $25 billion by 2028-MedSmart is positioning itself at the forefront of this transformative space.

Stem cell therapies are revolutionizing healthcare by offering solutions for regenerative medicine, anti-aging, and wellness. With this integration, MedSmart is not only enhancing its offerings but also leveraging a significant growth opportunity in one of the fastest-evolving sectors of medical innovation.

The introduction of advanced stem cell technology is expected to boost annual revenue by 80%, contributing an additional $1,000,000. This strategic move underscores MedSmart's commitment to innovation, quality of care, and capturing market share in the expanding wellness and regenerative medicine industry.

By aligning with cutting-edge advancements in stem cell therapies, MedSmart Wellness Centers reaffirm their mission to deliver state-of-the-art solutions that redefine health and wellness for clients.

$5 Million Valuation Milestone

Med Holdings Group Inc. is also excited to announce a $5 million valuation, a remarkable achievement considering its initial valuation of $1 million just two years ago. This growth reflects the company's strategic focus on innovation, operational excellence, and market expansion.

"Our journey has been one of continuous progress and commitment to transforming the health and wellness industry," said Jessica Miller, CEO of Med Holdings Group Inc. "The integration of stem cell technology and our $5 million valuation milestone are testaments to our dedication to providing exceptional services while driving shareholder value."

About Med Holdings Group Inc.

Med Holdings Group Inc. (OTC PINK:YUKA) is a forward-thinking health and wellness company specializing in longevity medicine. Through its subsidiary, MedSmart Wellness Centers, the company offers innovative solutions designed to enhance the health and quality of life for its clients. With plans for further expansion across Florida, Med Holdings Group is setting a new standard in the medical wellness sector.

About MedSmart Wellness Centers

MedSmart Wellness Centers provide a wide range of advanced health and wellness services, including anti-aging therapies, non-invasive treatments, and now, cutting-edge stem cell technology. Each procedure is delivered by licensed medical professionals dedicated to achieving exceptional outcomes.

For More Information, Please Visit

• Instagram: @Medsmartcenters

• www.medholdingsgroup.com

• Email: info@medholdingsgroup.com | info@medsmartcenters.com

• www.medsmartcenters.com

Contact

Investor Relations

Med Holdings Group Inc.

Phone: 786-438-3100

Email: info@medholdingsgroup.com

Website: www.medholdingsgroup.com

Jessica Miller

CEO

Med Holdings Group Inc.

Phone: 786-438-3100

Email: info@medholdingsgroup.com

Websites: www.medholdingsgroup.com, www.medsmartcenters.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance, or achievements and may contain the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "forecast," "anticipate," "plan," "planning," "expect," "believe," "will likely," "should," "could," "would," "may," or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Med Holdings Group Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com