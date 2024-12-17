The European Union Endorses Green Energy Park as a 2025 Global Gateway Flagship Project

On 22 November 2024, the Council of the EU approved 46 Global Gateway flagship projects for 2025, endorsing Green Energy Park as a reference project for Climate and Energy.

Green Energy Park has been recognized as a priority under the EU's "Climate and Energy" category of the Global Gateway with its transformative project to produce renewable hydrogen at a gigawatt scale. The project's objective is to leverage green hydrogen to deepen industrial value chains in its dedicated region, Brazil - South America.

Through the Global Gateway, the European Commission and its 27 Member States develop and invest in sustainable, high-quality projects worldwide. The flagship projects list aims to showcase the European Union's priorities. To maximize impact, the projects endorsed by the Council of the EU will align with policy priorities in specific regions and dedicated sectors, ensuring no overlap. This selection of reference initiatives acts as a catalyst for comprehensive support by the EU and its Member States.

Under the banner of the Global Gateway flagship initiative, "North-East Brazil Green Energy Parks & Green Shipping Corridors", multiple hydrogen related projects are being consolidated to foster synergies. This undertaking aims to facilitate a robust network of large-scale European infrastructure projects in North-East Brazil, ensuring the efficient utilization of the available resources.

By including the rollout of Green Shipping Corridors within the project scope, the emphasis is on accelerating the energy transition through international trade and investments. This initiative aims to showcase a sustainable economic partnership model benefiting both Brazil - South America and Europe equally.

For Brazil, the North-East Brazil Green Energy Parks together with other green hydrogen projects will significantly boost the nation's neo-industrialization drive, harnessing abundant renewable energy to become a global leader in sustainable industries. For Europe, the project will enable the production of green steel at highly competitive prices, establish a Green Shipping Corridor to Mercosur countries, and drastically reduce the green premium for industrial, transport, and power applications across the European continent and beyond.

"We extend our gratitude to representatives of Lithuania for their leadership in submitting the Green Energy Park for nomination as a Flagship Project of the Global Gateway. We also wish to express our sincere appreciation to Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany for their active support and collaboration in promoting green energy potential of the North-East Brazil", stated Bart Biebuyck, CEO of Green Energy Park.

"The European Global Gateway instrument is a quality infrastructure offer to our partners across the globe, supporting strategic initiatives & investments that contribute to improving connectivity worldwide & are in line with the European Union's policy priorities. The endorsement of Green Energy Park as a Flagship project of the EU presents a significant opportunity to accelerate energy transition and foster prosperous partnership between Europe and Brazil. It also enables Lithuanian and other European businesses to contribute to the construction of this sustainable and green supply chain" stated Gediminas Varvuolis, Ambassador at Large for Connectivity at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania.

About the Global Gateway

The EU's Global Gateway connectivity strategy promotes public and private investment in infrastructure aiming to contribute to sustainable development goals and to promote smart, clean and trusted connections across the world. It intends to mobilize up to €300 billion in investments worldwide between 2021 and 2027.

Through the Global Gateway, the EU and its 27 Member States develop and invest in sustainable, high-quality projects globally, in close cooperation with international partners. The projects identified as flagships by the EU are prominent examples of Global Gateway deliverables in the areas of digital, climate and energy, transport, health, education, and research.

Flagship projects are selected to strengthen partnerships between Europe and partner countries such as Brazil and to promote mutual strategic interests. These projects showcase concrete, transformative initiatives and emphasize their tangible impact. Once a project is included in the list, it remains a flagship project until its completion.

About Green Energy Park

Green Energy Park (GEP) is a group of companies, implementing one of the largest climate impact undertakings in the world. Our objective is to design, build, and operate hydrogen production infrastructure at the gigawatts scale with ammonia and methanol the long-distance renewable energy carriers of choice. As specialists in hydrogen molecules and engineering, GEP collaborates closely with clients across industry, transport, and power sectors to enable and accelerate their energy transition initiatives. Our mission at Green Energy Park is to make the hydrogen economy a reality.

Enterprise name and country of establishment of GEP members: Green Energy Park Global - The Netherlands; MT Group, Nord Steel - Lithuania; GEP Green Engineering, Gasfin Group Germany, TGE Gas Engineering - Germany, Hybart - Belgium, Exogen - Italy.

SOURCE: Green Energy Park

Global Gateway - Council endorses flagship project list for 2025_press release

Global Gateway project list

View the original press release on accesswire.com