Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2024) - Minaurum Gold Inc. (TSXV: MGG) (OTCQX: MMRGF) ("Minaurum") is pleased to announce the signing of new 29-year ejido community agreements that secure access for the exploration, construction and exploitation of the 100% owned and permitted Alamos silver project ("Alamos") in Sonora, Mexico. With these agreements that cover both of the ejido's at Alamos, along with the existing one in place with the municipality of Minas Nuevas, all of the communities located on the project support the advancement of Alamos.

Highlights of the Agreements

Duration: 29-year extendable agreements that cover 100% of the core project area.

Exploration and Mining: Allows for exploration, construction, mining and processing with no restrictions covering 6000 hectares.

Strong Support: Unanimous approval by the La Aduana and Tetajiosa ejidos highlight Minaurum's strong local support.

"These agreements mark another significant de-risking milestone and provide Minaurum with the long-term stability necessary to advance Alamos and realize its full potential," stated Darrell Rader, President & CEO of Minaurum Gold. "Since the start of our exploration activities in 2016, we have supported local communities through many initiatives including employment and training programs, micro loan funding, environmental investments and infrastructure spending. We're looking forward to working alongside the communities as we progress Alamos towards a maiden silver resource."

The Alamos silver project is permitted through to production with an Environmental Impact Statement ("MIA") allowing for exploration and underground mining activities (see Minaurum news release dated June 26, 2023).

Minaurum Gold Inc. (TSXV: MGG) (OTCQX: MMRGF) (FSE: 78M) is an Americas-focused explorer concentrating on the high-grade 100% owned, production-permitted Alamos silver project in southern Sonora, Mexico and the Lone Mountain CRD Project in Nevada, USA. Minaurum is managed by one of the strongest technical and finance teams and will continue its founders' legacy of creating shareholder value by acquiring and developing a pipeline of Tier-One precious-and base metal projects.

SOURCE: Minaurum Gold Inc.