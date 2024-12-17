North Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2024) - Lion One Metals Limited (TSXV: LIO) (OTCQX: LOMLF) ("Lion One" or the "Company") is pleased to report significant new high-grade gold results from Zone 5 infill and grade control drilling at its 100% owned Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Project in Fiji.

Assay results are presented here for infill and grade control drilling in the Zone 5 area of Tuvatu. Drill results include multiple bonanza grade gold assays such as 1517.79 g/t, 513.50 g/t, 113.76 g/t, 137.50 g/t, and 115.25 g/t (see Table 1 below). These results are all located proximal to underground development in the near-surface portion of the mine. Drilling was focused on the up-dip and down-dip areas of the UR2 and URW3 lodes. Previous drill results from the Zone 5 area are available in the June 12, 2024, June 5, 2024, and December 13, 2023 news releases.

Top New Drill Results:

1517.79 g/t Au over 0.3 m (TGC-0237, from 42.6 m depth)

513.50 g/t Au over 0.3 m (TGC-0263, from 60.47 m depth)

67.45 g/t Au over 0.75 m (TGC-0254, from 90.75 m depth)

17.89 g/t Au over 2.7 m (including 113.76 g/t Au over 0.3 m) (TGC-0225, from 94.6 m depth)

25.73 g/t Au over 1.8 m (including 96.78 g/t Au over 0.4 m) (TGC-0251, from 46.9 m depth)

18.42 g/t Au over 2.5 m (including 62.83 g/t Au over 0.4 m) (TGC-0240, from 44.0 m depth)

30.99 g/t Au over 1.4 m (including 137.50 g/t Au over 0.3 m) (TGC-0239, from 97.8 m depth)

64.25 g/t Au over 0.6 m (TGC-0256, from 98.11 m depth)

72.55 g/t Au over 0.5 m (TGC-0245, from 91.0 m depth)

115.25 g/t Au over 0.3 m (TGC-0250, from 52.7 m depth)

*All drill intersects are downhole lengths, 3.0 g/t cutoff. See Table 1 for additional data.

Figure 1. Location of the Zone 5 drilling reported in this news release. Left image: Plan view of Tuvatu showing Zone 5 drillholes in relation to the mineralized lodes at Tuvatu, shown in grey. Yellow dashed square represents the area shown in the right image. Right image: Oblique view of Zone 5 drilling looking approximately east-northeast. Zone 5 drilling is targeting the up-dip and down-dip extensions of the mineralized lodes above and below current underground developments, shown in red.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2178/234067_b75a094e047079b4_001full.jpg

Table 1. Highlights of composited grade control and infill drill results in the Zone 5 area. Composites are calculated using a 3 g/t Au cutoff with maximum internal dilution intervals of 1 m at <3 g/t Au. For full results see Table 3 in the appendix.

Hole ID

From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au (g/t) TGC-0237

42.6 42.9 0.3 1517.79 TGC-0263

60.5 60.8 0.3 513.50 TGC-0254

90.8 91.5 0.8 67.45 TGC-0225

94.6 97.3 2.7 17.89

including 95.8 97.0 1.2 37.40

which includes 96.1 96.4 0.3 113.76 TGC-0251

46.9 48.7 1.8 25.73

including 46.9 47.6 0.7 59.42

which includes 47.2 47.6 0.4 96.78 TGC-0240

44.0 46.5 2.5 18.42

including 46.1 46.5 0.4 62.83 TGC-0239

97.8 99.2 1.4 30.99

including 97.8 98.1 0.3 137.50 TGC-0256

98.1 98.7 0.6 64.25 TGC-0245

91.0 91.5 0.5 72.55 TGC-0250

52.7 53.0 0.3 115.25 TGC-0247

61.1 62.6 1.5 19.11 TGC-0212

69.5 69.8 0.3 90.50 TGC-0224

25.8 28.5 2.7 9.85

including 25.8 26.4 0.6 27.65 TGC-0259

57.4 57.7 0.3 86.50 TGC-0231

92.8 96.0 3.2 7.59

including 95.0 95.6 0.6 26.34 TGC-0210

61.2 62.7 1.5 15.70

including 62.1 62.4 0.3 57.08 TGC-0228

90.8 91.1 0.3 77.50 TGC-0247

89.1 89.4 0.3 75.86 TGC-0261

97.1 100.2 3.2 7.00

including 97.8 98.1 0.3 26.35

and 98.1 98.4 0.4 15.55 TGC-0263

63.2 65.6 2.4 8.98

including 63.5 64.1 0.6 26.30 TGC-0212

90.3 90.9 0.6 33.92

including 90.3 90.6 0.3 58.64 TGC-0226

28.5 28.8 0.3 63.72



*All drill intersects are downhole lengths

Zone 5 Drilling

The Zone 5 area of Tuvatu is located along the main decline and includes the principal north-south oriented lodes (UR1 to UR3), the principal northeast-southwest oriented lodes (UR4 to UR8), and several of the western lodes (URW2, URW2A, URW3). These lodes are steeply dipping structures that converge at approximately 500 m depth to form Zone 500, which is the highest-grade part of the deposit and is interpreted to be the feeder zone at Tuvatu. The system remains open at depth with the deepest high-grade intersections occurring below 1000 m depth.

The drilling reported in this news release targeted the near-surface portions of the UR2 and URW3 lodes. Drilling was focused on the up-dip and down-dip areas of the UR2 and URW3 lodes, directly above and below current underground developments. The drilling targeted a 320 m strike length of the UR2 and URW3 lodes. The current total strike length of the UR2 lode is approximately 620 m, while that of the URW3 lode is approximately 330 m. Both lodes remain open along strike and at depth.

Zone 5 grade control drilling is being conducted from three underground locations: the 1130 drill cuddy, the 1135 drill cuddy, and the 1090 drill cuddy. These drillholes are designed to intersect the mineralized lodes in a perpendicular to sub-perpendicular orientation such that the mineralized intervals approximate the true width of the lodes. Grade control drilling is being conducted on 10 m centers to provide a detailed understanding of the geometry and mineralization of the Zone 5 lodes. The purpose of the current Zone 5 grade control drill program is to enhance the mine model and inform stope design in advance of mining in the target areas. Highlights of the Zone 5 drilling reported here are shown in Figure 2.

Figure 2. Zone infill and grade control drilling with high-grade intersects highlighted, 3.0 g/t gold cutoff. View is looking down with north to the left. The primary areas targeted by the Zone 5 drilling are the up-dip and down-dip areas of the UR2 and URW3 lodes above and below current underground developments. These areas are scheduled for near-term mining. Drill holes are oriented perpendicular to sub-perpendicular to the mineralized lodes.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2178/234067_b75a094e047079b4_002full.jpg

Competent Persons Statement

The information in this report that relates to mineral exploration at the Tuvatu Gold Project is based on information compiled by the Lion One team and reviewed by Melvyn Levrel, who is the company's Senior Geologist. Mr Levrel is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activity being undertaken, to qualify as a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101"). Mr Levrel consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on the information in the form and context in which it appears.

Lion One Laboratories / QAQC

Lion One adheres to rigorous QAQC procedures above and beyond basic regulatory guidelines in conducting its drilling, sampling, testing, and analyses. The Company operates its own geochemical assay laboratory and its own fleet of diamond drill rigs using PQ, HQ and NQ sized drill rods.

Diamond drill core samples are logged by Lion One personnel on site. Exploration diamond drill core is split by Lion One personnel on site, with half core samples sent for analysis and the other half core remaining on site. Grade control diamond drill core is whole core assayed. Core samples are delivered to the Lion One Laboratory for preparation and analysis. All samples are pulverized at the Lion One lab to 85% passing through 75 microns and gold analysis is carried out using fire assay with an AA finish. Samples that return grades greater than 10.00 g/t Au are re-analyzed by gravimetric method, which is considered more accurate for very high-grade samples.

Duplicates of 5% of samples with grades above 0.5 g/t Au are delivered to ALS Global Laboratories in Australia for check assay determinations using the same methods (Au-AA26 and Au-GRA22 where applicable). ALS also analyses 33 pathfinder elements by HF-HNO3-HClO4 acid digestion, HCl leach and ICP-AES (method ME-ICP61). The Lion One lab can test a range of up to 71 elements through Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectrometry (ICP-OES), but currently focuses on a suite of 23 important pathfinder elements with an aqua regia digest and ICP-OES finish.

About Lion One Metals Limited

Lion One Metals is an emerging Canadian gold producer headquartered in North Vancouver BC, with new operations established in late 2023 at its 100% owned Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Project in Fiji. The Tuvatu project comprises the high-grade Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Deposit, the Underground Gold Mine, the Pilot Plant, and the Assay Lab. The Company also has an extensive exploration license covering the entire Navilawa Caldera, which is host to multiple mineralized zones and highly prospective exploration targets.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Walter Berukoff, Chairman & CEO

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Service Provider accepts responsibility or the adequacy or accuracy of this release

This press release may contain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "proposed", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. This forward-looking information reflects Lion One Metals Limited's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Lion One Metals Limited and on assumptions Lion One Metals Limited believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, the actual results of exploration projects being equivalent to or better than estimated results in technical reports, assessment reports, and other geological reports or prior exploration results. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of Lion One Metals Limited or its subsidiaries to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: the stage development of Lion One Metals Limited, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the actual results of current research and development or operational activities; competition; uncertainty as to patent applications and intellectual property rights; product liability and lack of insurance; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation, affecting mining, timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; not realizing on the potential benefits of technology; conclusions of economic evaluations; and lack of qualified, skilled labor or loss of key individuals. Although Lion One Metals Limited has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Lion One Metals Limited does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Appendix 1: Full Drill Results and Collar Information

Table 2. Collar coordinates for drillholes reported in this release. Coordinates are in Fiji map grid.

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth TGC-0210 1876384 3920430 96 114.6 20.9 85.8 TGC-0211 1876384 3920429 96 140.5 21.6 85.6 TGC-0212 1876381 3920532 131 80.5 14.3 115.3 TGC-0213 1876383 3920628 129 65.0 12.5 125.0 TGC-0214 1876384 3920432 96 106.7 22.1 70.8 TGC-0215 1876380 3920529 130 134.2 6.3 150.0 TGC-0216 1876384 3920431 95 127.7 14.5 81.2 TGC-0217 1876383 3920628 129 60.7 16.4 135.0 TGC-0218 1876384 3920431 95 117.2 14.7 81.0 TGC-0219 1876380 3920529 130 129.2 8.6 140.3 TGC-0220 1876383 3920627 130 80.5 21.8 11.2 TGC-0221 1876384 3920430 96 105.9 22.2 68.1 TGC-0222 1876384 3920429 96 115.8 20.5 11.0 TGC-0223 1876384 3920424 96 154.8 22.9 180.0 TGC-0224 1876380 3920530 130 124.9 4.8 140.0 TGC-0225 1876382 3920627 129 76.4 22.4 115.0 TGC-0226 1876380 3920529 130 125.6 11.1 140.2 TGC-0227 1876384 3920425 94 155.6 -1.8 181.1 TGC-0228 1876380 3920530 130 120.8 8.5 140.0 TGC-0229 1876383 3920627 129 75.9 15.3 11.2 TGC-0230 1876383 3920424 96 170.7 22.4 268.4 TGC-0231 1876383 3920627 129 77.3 15.4 115.1 TGC-0232 1876383 3920627 127 76.2 -49.2 11.2 TGC-0233 1876384 3920627 127 78.0 -48.5 166.4 TGC-0234 1876381 3920531 129 98.3 -19.1 99.8 TGC-0235 1876384 3920627 127 80.0 -36.5 11.1 TGC-0236 1876383 3920627 128 79.8 -36.1 146.0 TGC-0237 1876384 3920428 95 108.1 13.7 82.5 TGC-0238 1876381 3920531 129 90.7 -13.7 10.7 TGC-0239 1876381 3920531 129 90.7 -19.4 130.8 TGC-0240 1876384 3920428 95 99.9 13.0 122.2 TGC-0241 1876383 3920627 129 82.8 19.2 110.0 TGC-0242 1876384 3920428 95 92.0 13.2 95.4 TGC-0243 1876384 3920626 127 95.7 -37.1 140.1 TGC-0244 1876384 3920429 95 84.8 13.7 100.7 TGC-0245 1876381 3920532 129 88.0 -13.6 130.8 TGC-0246 1876384 3920625 127 114.9 -28.7 140.0 TGC-0247 1876384 3920430 94 83.7 -4.0 110.3 TGC-0248 1876378 3920532 129 82.4 -15.3 130.9 TGC-0249 1876384 3920626 127 103.4 -31.1 140.1 TGC-0250 1876384 3920429 94 97.3 -3.8 110.0 TGC-0251 1876384 3920429 94 105.1 -4.4 86.0 TGC-0252 1876381 3920532 129 76.0 -18.3 24.6 TGC-0254 1876380 3920532 129 75.9 -15.1 130.0 TGC-0255 1876384 3920428 94 114.5 -4.1 80.0 TGC-0256 1876381 3920531 128 92.7 -22.1 136.9 TGC-0257 1876384 3920428 94 123.3 -4.4 80.2 TGC-0259 1876384 3920427 94 131.0 -4.7 83.1 TGC-0261 1876380 3920530 129 115.1 -11.2 140.0 TGC-0263 1876384 3920429 94 82.2 -7.8 120.8

Table 3. Composite results from drillholes reported in this news release (composite grade >3.0 g/t Au)

Hole ID

From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au (g/t) TGC-0210

40.5 40.8 0.3 6.12 TGC-0210

45.0 46.2 1.2 6.36 TGC-0210

47.4 47.7 0.3 5.45 TGC-0210

61.2 62.7 1.5 15.70

including 61.2 62.1 0.9 4.08

and 62.1 62.4 0.3 57.08

and 62.4 62.7 0.3 9.20 TGC-0210

65.4 65.7 0.3 26.66 TGC-0210

78.6 79.8 1.2 7.59

including 78.6 78.9 0.3 4.46

and 78.9 79.2 0.3 0.82

and 79.2 79.8 0.6 12.54 TGC-0211

63.6 63.9 0.3 9.60 TGC-0211

66.3 66.9 0.6 21.85

including 66.3 66.6 0.3 39.97

and 66.6 66.9 0.3 3.72 TGC-0212

37.1 39.8 2.7 4.56

including 37.1 37.4 0.3 15.20

and 37.4 37.7 0.3 2.58

and 37.7 38.0 0.3 1.89

and 38.0 38.3 0.3 5.06

and 38.3 38.9 0.6 0.13

and 38.9 39.2 0.3 0.24

and 39.2 39.5 0.3 5.90

and 39.5 39.8 0.3 9.87 TGC-0212

41.0 41.6 0.6 3.63 TGC-0212

43.1 44.6 1.5 9.17

including 43.1 44.0 0.9 13.38

and 44.0 44.3 0.3 <0.01

and 44.3 44.6 0.3 5.71 TGC-0212

69.5 69.8 0.3 90.50 TGC-0212

74.7 75.6 0.9 4.69

including 74.7 75.0 0.3 3.65

and 75.0 75.3 0.3 6.36

and 75.3 75.6 0.3 4.06 TGC-0212

86.1 86.7 0.6 11.45

including 86.1 86.4 0.3 7.81

and 86.4 86.7 0.3 15.09 TGC-0212

90.3 90.9 0.6 33.92

including 90.3 90.6 0.3 58.64

and 90.6 90.9 0.3 9.19 TGC-0213

98.0 98.3 0.3 38.50 TGC-0214

45.3 48.0 2.7 4.22

including 45.3 45.6 0.3 3.75

and 45.6 45.9 0.3 5.00

and 45.9 46.2 0.3 0.96

and 46.2 46.5 0.3 1.95

and 46.5 46.8 0.3 15.32

and 46.8 47.1 0.3 2.40

and 47.1 47.4 0.3 1.66

and 47.4 47.7 0.3 3.33

and 47.7 48.0 0.3 3.62 TGC-0215

15.6 15.9 0.3 10.00 TGC-0215

37.8 38.4 0.6 6.20 TGC-0215

97.5 97.8 0.3 10.02 TGC-0215

103.8 104.1 0.3 3.62 TGC-0215

106.5 107.4 0.9 5.97

including 106.5 106.8 0.3 5.02

and 106.8 107.1 0.3 1.55

and 107.1 107.4 0.3 11.35 TGC-0215

109.8 111.0 1.2 13.19

including 109.8 110.1 0.3 15.89

and 110.1 110.4 0.3 22.48

and 110.4 110.7 0.3 6.27

and 110.7 111.0 0.3 8.11 TGC-0215

126.9 127.5 0.6 19.12

including 126.9 127.2 0.3 14.40

and 127.2 127.5 0.3 23.83 TGC-0217

112.7 114.5 1.8 6.14

including 112.7 113.0 0.3 3.02

and 113.0 113.3 0.3 10.87

and 113.3 113.9 0.6 7.23

and 113.9 114.5 0.6 4.24 TGC-0218

43.8 44.4 0.6 9.60 TGC-0218

61.5 62.7 1.2 9.29

including 61.5 61.8 0.3 4.44

and 61.8 62.1 0.3 0.19

and 62.1 62.4 0.3 26.78

and 62.4 62.7 0.3 5.76 TGC-0218

66.3 66.9 0.6 3.50 TGC-0219

31.5 31.8 0.3 4.30 TGC-0219

47.4 47.7 0.3 5.45 TGC-0219

54.3 55.5 1.2 3.55 TGC-0219

58.5 58.8 0.3 5.22 TGC-0219

97.8 98.1 0.3 9.99 TGC-0219

111.9 112.2 0.3 6.35 TGC-0219

126.0 126.3 0.3 11.82 TGC-0221

44.7 47.4 2.7 4.03

including 44.7 45.0 0.3 10.99

and 45.0 45.3 0.3 2.47

and 45.3 45.6 0.3 3.47

and 45.6 45.9 0.3 0.24

and 45.9 46.2 0.3 <0.01

and 46.2 46.5 0.3 5.82

and 46.5 46.8 0.3 6.03

and 46.8 47.1 0.3 0.50

and 47.1 47.4 0.3 6.71 TGC-0223

75.6 76.2 0.6 7.46 TGC-0223

78.6 79.2 0.6 4.90 TGC-0223

91.4 92.0 0.6 7.78 TGC-0224

25.8 28.5 2.7 9.85

including 25.8 26.4 0.6 27.65

and 26.4 27.3 0.9 5.49

and 27.3 27.6 0.3 2.18

and 27.6 27.9 0.3 3.23

and 27.9 28.5 0.6 5.75 TGC-0224

57.2 57.5 0.3 48.09 TGC-0224

91.7 92.9 1.2 8.81

including 91.7 92.3 0.6 7.73

and 92.3 92.9 0.6 9.89 TGC-0224

116.0 116.6 0.6 5.83 TGC-0224

136.1 137.0 0.9 3.33 TGC-0225

93.7 94.0 0.3 4.56 TGC-0225

94.6 97.3 2.7 17.89

including 94.6 94.9 0.3 4.50

and 94.9 95.1 0.2 3.66

and 95.1 95.5 0.4 <0.01

and 95.5 95.8 0.3 1.31

and 95.8 96.1 0.3 19.08

and 96.1 96.4 0.3 113.76

and 96.4 96.7 0.3 9.14

and 96.7 97.0 0.3 7.62

and 97.0 97.3 0.3 3.16 TGC-0226

19.8 20.4 0.6 10.58

including 19.8 20.1 0.3 17.32

and 20.1 20.4 0.3 3.84 TGC-0226

28.5 28.8 0.3 63.72 TGC-0226

41.0 41.3 0.3 9.70 TGC-0226

55.4 56.0 0.6 3.10 TGC-0226

56.3 56.6 0.3 4.68 TGC-0226

58.1 58.4 0.3 18.52 TGC-0226

88.4 88.7 0.3 3.97 TGC-0226

91.7 92.9 1.2 5.75

including 91.7 92.0 0.3 19.58

and 92.0 92.3 0.3 0.07

and 92.3 92.6 0.3 0.12

and 92.6 92.9 0.3 3.22 TGC-0226

104.3 104.6 0.3 5.89 TGC-0226

110.6 110.9 0.3 7.13 TGC-0226

111.8 112.1 0.3 4.46 TGC-0227

100.7 101.0 0.3 36.04 TGC-0227

169.6 169.9 0.3 3.12 TGC-0228

14.9 15.6 0.8 3.39 TGC-0228

21.5 23.0 1.5 6.25

including 21.5 21.8 0.3 4.60

and 21.8 22.2 0.4 6.43

and 22.2 22.6 0.4 8.77

and 22.6 23.0 0.4 4.65 TGC-0228

32.8 33.4 0.6 29.89 TGC-0228

54.7 55.3 0.6 16.78 TGC-0228

57.8 58.5 0.7 12.64 TGC-0228

87.3 89.3 2.0 9.20

including 87.3 87.6 0.3 21.49

and 87.6 88.4 0.8 <0.01

and 88.4 89.3 0.9 12.98 TGC-0228

90.8 91.1 0.3 77.50 TGC-0228

101.4 101.7 0.3 4.80 TGC-0228

108.5 108.8 0.3 41.99 TGC-0231

92.8 96.0 3.2 7.59

including 92.8 93.3 0.5 7.66

and 93.3 93.8 0.5 1.06

and 93.8 94.3 0.5 4.04

and 94.3 94.6 0.3 0.18

and 94.6 95.0 0.5 3.60

and 95.0 95.6 0.6 26.34

and 95.6 96.0 0.5 4.31 TGC-0234

24.5 24.8 0.3 18.69 TGC-0234

44.8 47.1 2.3 6.03

including 44.8 45.1 0.3 3.15

and 45.1 45.4 0.3 0.30

and 45.4 45.9 0.5 <0.01

and 45.9 46.5 0.6 16.87

and 46.5 46.8 0.3 4.07

and 46.8 47.1 0.3 4.96 TGC-0234

50.7 51.0 0.3 5.70 TGC-0234

52.2 52.8 0.6 7.07 TGC-0234

54.9 55.8 0.9 3.90 TGC-0234

88.3 88.9 0.6 7.39 TGC-0234

90.6 92.0 1.4 3.62

including 90.6 90.9 0.3 6.06

and 90.9 91.7 0.8 0.35

and 91.7 92.0 0.3 9.92 TGC-0236

116.5 117.1 0.6 4.41 TGC-0237

42.6 42.9 0.3 1517.79 TGC-0237

45.0 46.5 1.5 11.79

including 45.0 45.3 0.3 41.53

and 45.3 45.9 0.6 4.84

and 45.9 46.5 0.6 3.86 TGC-0237

62.3 62.6 0.3 4.70 TGC-0239

97.8 99.2 1.4 30.99

including 97.8 98.1 0.3 137.50

and 98.1 98.9 0.8 0.51

and 98.9 99.2 0.3 5.75 TGC-0240

44.0 46.5 2.5 18.42

including 44.0 44.3 0.3 5.90

and 44.3 44.6 0.3 <0.01

and 44.6 44.9 0.3 8.88

and 44.9 45.8 0.9 16.99

and 45.8 46.1 0.3 3.98

and 46.1 46.5 0.4 62.83 TGC-0240

66.7 67.0 0.3 6.15 TGC-0240

102.6 102.9 0.3 4.33 TGC-0240

117.8 118.4 0.6 14.67 TGC-0241

92.2 94.2 2.0 4.91

including 92.2 93.1 0.9 6.40

and 93.1 93.7 0.6 1.15

and 93.7 94.2 0.5 6.71 TGC-0242

61.6 61.9 0.3 11.58 TGC-0242

71.6 71.9 0.3 3.70 TGC-0242

72.8 73.8 1.0 4.48

including 72.8 73.5 0.7 3.34

and 73.5 73.8 0.3 6.95 TGC-0244

55.4 56.3 0.9 4.97

including 55.4 55.7 0.3 5.24

and 55.7 56.3 0.6 4.83 TGC-0244

76.2 78.5 2.3 8.37

including 76.2 76.8 0.6 13.71

and 76.8 77.4 0.6 9.23

and 77.4 78.2 0.8 0.56

and 78.2 78.5 0.3 15.73 TGC-0244

84.1 85.0 0.9 4.37 TGC-0245

82.6 82.9 0.3 3.76 TGC-0245

91.0 91.5 0.5 72.55 TGC-0245

103.9 104.2 0.3 8.42 TGC-0246

131.7 132.0 0.3 4.01 TGC-0246

134.0 134.9 0.9 15.07

including 134.0 134.3 0.3 31.99

and 134.3 134.6 0.3 9.12

and 134.6 134.9 0.3 4.10 TGC-0246

136.4 137.3 0.9 5.62

including 136.4 137.0 0.6 5.08

and 137.0 137.3 0.3 6.69 TGC-0247

43.5 43.8 0.3 20.55 TGC-0247

51.0 51.6 0.6 7.11 TGC-0247

61.1 62.6 1.5 19.11

including 61.1 61.4 0.3 9.08

and 61.4 61.8 0.4 9.67

and 61.8 62.6 0.8 27.59 TGC-0247

81.9 82.2 0.3 16.11 TGC-0247

84.9 85.2 0.3 12.24 TGC-0247

86.4 87.3 0.9 10.89

including 86.4 87.0 0.6 9.59

and 87.0 87.3 0.3 13.50 TGC-0247

89.1 89.4 0.3 75.86 TGC-0248

53.3 53.6 0.3 4.22 TGC-0248

55.1 55.6 0.4 4.48 TGC-0248

59.1 59.5 0.4 3.54 TGC-0248

61.2 61.6 0.4 3.96 TGC-0248

67.5 67.8 0.3 4.96 TGC-0248

88.0 88.5 0.5 24.99 TGC-0248

92.0 92.6 0.6 11.13

including 92.0 92.3 0.3 9.59

and 92.3 92.6 0.3 12.67 TGC-0248

99.3 99.6 0.3 6.21 TGC-0248

103.2 103.5 0.3 4.44 TGC-0250

45.6 46.3 0.7 6.21

including 45.6 45.9 0.3 9.10

and 45.9 46.3 0.4 4.05 TGC-0250

52.7 53.0 0.3 115.25 TGC-0250

57.3 58.9 1.6 7.13

including 57.3 57.6 0.3 6.64

and 57.6 57.9 0.3 3.52

and 57.9 58.2 0.3 1.71

and 58.2 58.5 0.3 1.42

and 58.5 58.9 0.4 18.55 TGC-0250

68.1 68.5 0.4 5.28 TGC-0250

69.5 69.9 0.4 3.13 TGC-0251

46.9 48.7 1.8 25.73

including 46.9 47.2 0.3 9.60

and 47.2 47.6 0.4 96.78

and 47.6 48.4 0.8 0.10

and 48.4 48.7 0.3 15.50 TGC-0251

63.8 64.5 0.8 5.56

including 63.8 64.2 0.5 5.93

and 64.2 64.5 0.3 4.99 TGC-0254

54.2 54.5 0.3 9.48 TGC-0254

58.3 58.9 0.6 12.55 TGC-0254

90.8 91.5 0.8 67.45 TGC-0254

101.9 102.2 0.3 17.89 TGC-0254

106.1 106.4 0.3 4.02 TGC-0255

49.9 50.2 0.3 9.89 TGC-0255

61.5 61.8 0.3 6.67 TGC-0256

92.8 93.7 0.9 14.66

including 92.8 93.1 0.3 6.31

and 93.1 93.4 0.3 0.07

and 93.4 93.7 0.3 37.59 TGC-0256

98.1 98.7 0.6 64.25 TGC-0256

108.3 108.9 0.6 3.46 TGC-0257

51.2 54.5 3.3 5.26

including 51.2 51.5 0.3 3.66

and 51.5 52.1 0.6 0.09

and 52.1 52.5 0.4 15.98

and 52.5 53.0 0.6 0.95

and 53.0 53.3 0.3 9.58

and 53.3 53.6 0.3 <0.01

and 53.6 53.9 0.3 4.80

and 53.9 54.2 0.3 0.12

and 54.2 54.5 0.3 16.79 TGC-0257

56.9 57.5 0.7 10.19

including 56.9 57.2 0.4 14.58

and 57.2 57.5 0.3 4.92 TGC-0259

57.4 57.7 0.3 86.50 TGC-0259

60.0 61.9 1.9 6.98

including 60.0 60.3 0.3 4.31

and 60.3 60.6 0.3 0.78

and 60.6 60.9 0.3 <0.01

and 60.9 61.9 1.0 11.99 TGC-0261

20.1 20.5 0.4 3.19 TGC-0261

25.3 26.7 1.3 3.54

including 25.3 25.6 0.3 9.99

and 25.6 25.9 0.3 <0.01

and 25.9 26.4 0.4 0.06

and 26.4 26.7 0.3 5.74 TGC-0261

33.3 34.4 1.1 5.62

including 33.3 33.6 0.3 3.60

and 33.6 33.9 0.3 7.12

and 33.9 34.4 0.5 5.89 TGC-0261

61.6 61.9 0.4 5.34 TGC-0261

63.5 64.3 0.8 4.93 TGC-0261

95.9 96.2 0.3 6.58 TGC-0261

97.1 100.2 3.2 7.00

including 97.1 97.4 0.3 3.76

and 97.4 97.8 0.4 0.18

and 97.8 98.1 0.3 26.35

and 98.1 98.4 0.4 15.55

and 98.4 98.7 0.3 4.96

and 98.7 99.1 0.3 9.95

and 99.1 99.4 0.4 0.27

and 99.4 99.9 0.5 0.04

and 99.9 100.2 0.3 8.31 TGC-0261

115.1 115.5 0.4 3.85 TGC-0261

121.9 123.2 1.3 11.74

including 121.9 122.2 0.3 34.63

and 122.2 122.6 0.4 0.08

and 122.6 122.9 0.3 3.62

and 122.9 123.2 0.3 11.33 TGC-0261

130.6 130.9 0.3 6.02 TGC-0263

60.5 60.8 0.3 513.50 TGC-0263

63.2 65.6 2.4 8.98

including 63.2 63.5 0.3 5.61

and 63.5 64.1 0.6 26.30

and 64.1 64.4 0.3 5.39

and 64.4 64.7 0.3 0.33

and 64.7 65.0 0.3 0.96

and 65.0 65.6 0.6 3.48 TGC-0263

78.6 79.5 0.9 5.99

including 78.6 78.9 0.3 3.82

and 78.9 79.5 0.6 7.08 TGC-0263

83.6 84.2 0.6 5.08 TGC-0263

85.4 85.7 0.3 3.66 TGC-0263

91.8 92.1 0.3 22.76 TGC-0263

97.8 98.1 0.3 9.45

