The Saudi Tourism Authority: SAUDI TOURISM AUTHORITY UNVEILS THE SAUDI RED SEA, AN UNCHARTED SUPER DESTINATION

The new super destination is the centerpiece of Saudi's ever-evolving tourism offering, unmatched on a global scale.

The Saudi Red Sea aims to have a regenerative impact on the environment, with a net conservation goal of 30% by 2040.

Be one of the first to discover this breathtaking coastal destination - encompassing three distinct areas, offering a mix of luxury, adventure, and cultural immersion.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saudi Tourism Authority unveils the 'Saudi Red Sea', a breathtaking coastal marvel that spans three distinct areas across the North, Center, and South. This spectacular super destination offers both natural beauty and cultural richness, with an unparalleled blend of luxury, adventure, and cultural immersion, showcasing the true Heart of Arabia and setting a new standard in global tourism.

STA Chief Executive and Board Member, Fahd Hamidaddin, commented: "The Saudi Red Sea is redefining tourism at a time when coastal and maritime travel makes up over 50% of global tourism demand. With travelers increasingly seeking destinations that balance natural beauty with sustainability, the Saudi Red Sea offers a bold, responsible model for the future. With over 1,000 untouched islands, 500 vibrant dive sites, 1,200 fish species, 300 coral species, and 75 powder-soft beaches, visitors can explore one of the world's most extraordinary coastlines and the longest vertical riviera in the world. As the centerpiece of Saudi's evolving tourism landscape, this super destination has extraordinary developments offering unmatched experiences on a global scale created to preserve its ecological integrity for generations to come."

With a net conservation goal of 30% by 2040, the Saudi Red Sea aims to have a regenerative impact on the environment, paving the way for responsible tourism.

Three Distinct Areas

The Saudi Red Sea has three distinct areas - North, Center, and South, each with its own unique offerings.

In the North, the focus is on luxury and marine beauty, encompassing marquee destinations such as NEOM, Sindalah, and Amaala. Visitors can enjoy world-class experiences, from luxury resorts and superyacht marinas to wellness retreats. Adventure seekers can charter a yacht, snorkel vibrant coral reefs, or hike volcanic landscapes, while golf enthusiasts can tee off at state-of-the-art courses with panoramic sea views. Signature resorts like Shebara, Nujuma - the Middle East's only Ritz-Carlton Reserve and one of just seven worldwide -the St. Regis Red Sea Resort, the inland resort of Six Senses Southern Dunes, and the newly opened Desert Rock Resort, are setting a new benchmark for exclusive hospitality, offering everything from overwater villas to curated wellness journeys. Dozens of exciting new openings are also on the horizon, including the Amaala Yacht Club and eco-conscious luxury lodges.

The Center is anchored around Jeddah, Saudi's cosmopolitan coastal capital, offering a mix of energy, entertainment, and culture. From exploring the labyrinthine alleys of UNESCO-listed Al Balad, to leisure activities such beach horse riding, recreational fishing, and boat charters, Jeddah offers metropolis activities and fun at sea along with midscale offerings and water sports at YAM Beach in nearby King Abdullah Economic City. Cruise lovers can set sail from Jeddah with AROYA from December 16 with a three-night journey that includes a visit to a Red Sea private island.

In the South, visitors will discover Arabian traditions and untouched nature. Travelers can journey to the stunning Farasan Islands, famed for their lush mangroves, abundant wildlife and pristine crystal-clear waters that beckon adventurers, or explore the misty peaks of the Fifa Mountains with breathtaking views from more than 1,800 meters above sea level. For underwater enthusiasts, the Jazan coast serves as a hub for diving excursions, revealing vibrant coral reefs and marine wonders far from the hustle and bustle of the city. History awaits at Al Dosariyah Castle, perched on a mountain overlooking the port of Jazan, a relic of 1930s military architecture and a gateway to the region's rich heritage.

Ease of Access

Seamless eVisa processes now make it easier than ever to explore the Saudi Red Sea. UK, US, or Schengen visa holders, as well as residents of the UK, US, or European Union countries, are eligible for the instant eVisa.

Access to the Saudi Red Sea is seamless, whether by air, road, or sea. Jeddah's King Abdulaziz International Airport is an international hub with the added comfort of Emirates and Saudia lounges for First and Business Class passengers. The new Red Sea International Airport, powered by 100% renewable energy, operates flights from Riyadh, Jeddah and Dubai, and the NEOM Bay Airport provides easy access to visitors from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Dubai, Doha and London, with more destinations to be announced soon.

The announcement follows Saudi's remarkable success, surpassing its tourism target seven years ahead of schedule by welcoming over 100 million tourists in 2023, and the recent launch of Saudi's enthralling international tourism campaign, "This Land is Calling". The international campaign showcases the depth and breadth of a land still full of mystery for so many. Through a female protagonist, the cinematic campaign film takes viewers on a whirlwind tour through time and space, showcasing Saudi's vibrant evolution.

Explore the Saudi Red Sea and be among the first to experience this uncharted super destination in the Heart of Arabia, where luxury, adventure, and cultural immersion converge in an awe-inspiring setting.

About 'Saudi, Welcome to Arabia'

'Saudi, Welcome to Arabia' is a vibrant consumer brand dedicated to sharing Saudi Arabia with the world and welcoming travelers to explore all the country has to offer. The brand's role is to drive forward the country's tourism industry through awareness-raising campaigns and to provide a comprehensive array of information and resources for travelers to plan and enjoy unforgettable journeys. It aims to inspire travel to and within Saudi Arabia, enriching lives, and bridging cultures through the discovery of our unique wonders and warm hospitality. As the world's fastest-growing destination, Saudi, the heart of Arabia, is the most exciting new year-round destination.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2583037/Saudi_Tourism_Authority_Red_Sea.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2583039/Saudi_Tourism_Authority_produce.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2583038/Saudi_Tourism_Authority_Nujuma.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/saudi-tourism-authority-unveils-the-saudi-red-sea-an-uncharted-super-destination-302333821.html