Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Der Markt erwartet spektakuläre News, welche diese Aktie sofort explodieren lassen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
17.12.2024 15:02 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

pixiv Inc.: Look back on your year on pixiv with the limited-time campaign "myBESTpixiv2024"! Share highlights about your most viewed tags and works of 2024!

Finanznachrichten News

Over 200,000 users participated previously!

TOKYO, JP / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2024 / pixiv Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "pixiv," Office: Shibuya, Tokyo, Representative Director: Yasuhiro Niwa) is excited to announce the launch of myBESTpixiv2024, a limited-time campaign starting on Tuesday, December 17th, 2024. This campaign will allow users to look back on their 2024 activities on pixiv based on posting and browsing data, highlighting information such as their most viewed tags or works.

Special website: https://www.pixiv.net/special/mybestpixiv

Look back on a year filled with creativity and inspiration with myBESTpixiv!

About myBESTpixiv2024
This campaign allows users who have posted or viewed content on pixiv to review their 2024 activities. More than 200,000 users participated in the 2022 event.

On the special website, users can generate personalized cards displaying their year's activities, including their yearly activity report, the top five tags they viewed in 2024, and their most viewed work of the year. These cards can be shared on social media or downloaded as images.
The new yearly activity report introduces unique metrics such as total pixels viewed in 2024, total pixels drawn in 2024, total characters read in 2024, and total characters written in 2024.

Campaign:
Tuesday, December 17th, 2024 to Thursday, January 9th, 2025 at 1:59 pm JST

Special page: https://www.pixiv.net/special/mybestpixiv
*Users must log in with their pixiv account to generate their activity cards on the special page.

¦ What is pixiv? https://www.pixiv.net
pixiv is a social networking service for creators, focused on fostering new connections through sharing creative work. It launched in September 2007 as a specialized service for posting and exchanging illustrations, manga, and novels, and operates under a philosophy dedicated to "accelerating creativity." Currently, pixiv has more than 100 million registered accounts.

¦ pixiv Inc. https://www.pixiv.co.jp
Striving to be an exciting space for users to enjoy creative activities, we provide various services to support creators, including pixiv, one of the world's largest art communities; FANBOX, which allows fans to support the activities of their favorite creators; and the 3D project VRoid.

Location: JPR Sendagaya Building 6F, 4-23-5 Sendagaya, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
Representative Director: Yasuhiro Niwa
Business: Internet Services
Established: July 25, 2005
Contact: info@pixiv.co.jp (Nishidoi and Nishida)

Contact Information

Mika Nishidoi
editor
info@pixiv.co.jp

.

SOURCE: pixiv Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.