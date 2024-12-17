pixiv Inc.: Look back on your year on pixiv with the limited-time campaign "myBESTpixiv2024"! Share highlights about your most viewed tags and works of 2024!

Over 200,000 users participated previously!

pixiv Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "pixiv," Office: Shibuya, Tokyo, Representative Director: Yasuhiro Niwa) is excited to announce the launch of myBESTpixiv2024, a limited-time campaign starting on Tuesday, December 17th, 2024. This campaign will allow users to look back on their 2024 activities on pixiv based on posting and browsing data, highlighting information such as their most viewed tags or works.

Special website: https://www.pixiv.net/special/mybestpixiv

Look back on a year filled with creativity and inspiration with myBESTpixiv!

About myBESTpixiv2024

This campaign allows users who have posted or viewed content on pixiv to review their 2024 activities. More than 200,000 users participated in the 2022 event.

On the special website, users can generate personalized cards displaying their year's activities, including their yearly activity report, the top five tags they viewed in 2024, and their most viewed work of the year. These cards can be shared on social media or downloaded as images.

The new yearly activity report introduces unique metrics such as total pixels viewed in 2024, total pixels drawn in 2024, total characters read in 2024, and total characters written in 2024.

Campaign:

Tuesday, December 17th, 2024 to Thursday, January 9th, 2025 at 1:59 pm JST

Special page: https://www.pixiv.net/special/mybestpixiv

*Users must log in with their pixiv account to generate their activity cards on the special page.

¦ What is pixiv? https://www.pixiv.net

pixiv is a social networking service for creators, focused on fostering new connections through sharing creative work. It launched in September 2007 as a specialized service for posting and exchanging illustrations, manga, and novels, and operates under a philosophy dedicated to "accelerating creativity." Currently, pixiv has more than 100 million registered accounts.

¦ pixiv Inc. https://www.pixiv.co.jp

Striving to be an exciting space for users to enjoy creative activities, we provide various services to support creators, including pixiv, one of the world's largest art communities; FANBOX, which allows fans to support the activities of their favorite creators; and the 3D project VRoid.

Location: JPR Sendagaya Building 6F, 4-23-5 Sendagaya, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Representative Director: Yasuhiro Niwa

Business: Internet Services

Established: July 25, 2005

Contact: info@pixiv.co.jp (Nishidoi and Nishida)

