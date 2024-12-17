NewOrg Management System: NewOrg Partners With Kibbi to Enhance Local Employment Opportunities in USA and Canada

NewOrg partners with Kibbi to streamline workforce development, integrating job matching and data management across the USA and Canada.

NewOrg Management System, a leading provider of cloud-based data management solutions for nonprofits and human services organizations, has announced a strategic partnership with Kibbi, a community-focused employment platform. This collaboration enhances local economic growth by connecting talent with nearby businesses and streamlining employment services for organizations assisting job seekers.

Kibbi + NewOrg Management System

Kibbi's platform, known for map-based search and AI-powered resume tools, integrates with NewOrg to automate job postings, share talent pools, and track employment outcomes. By combining NewOrg's data management with Kibbi's job search tools, this partnership supports workforce development, increasing job access for underserved communities.

Kibbi is an innovative platform that approaches employment matching from the local level, engaging job seekers and employers who may not traditionally have used online listings. From our first collaboration with Kibbi for The Career Foundation of Toronto, we saw the value of the platform and of integrating NewOrg to allow our partners to seamlessly add it to their program workflows. We look forward to sharing these benefits with more of our partners across the USA and Canada. David Crouch, President, NewOrg

Platform's Key Features:

Tailored to organizational needs, with map-based search and internal job sharing.



A multilingual mobile app for map-based search and tailored resumes.



Tracks engagement and success, providing insights to improve services.



Supports employers in local workforce development.



Automates job postings and talent sharing.



Documents client journeys within NewOrg's platform

Kibbi has already seen success in Canada, supporting organizations like The Career Foundation of Toronto and Skills for Change. With NewOrg's integration, Kibbi is expanding into the U.S. market.

We're excited to join forces with NewOrg to empower nonprofits and workforce agencies to maximize their impact in local communities across the U.S. and Canada. This partnership enhances how organizations connect job seekers with employers, particularly in underserved areas, by integrating Kibbi's community-driven AI platform with NewOrg's robust data management tools. Together, we're enabling nonprofits to integrate technology into their workflow, streamline their employment services, track meaningful outcomes, and strengthen local economies - making it easier for them to help more people find meaningful work and for businesses to grow with local talent. This collaboration reinforces our shared mission to strengthen communities by making local employment more accessible and impactful.

Hong Phuc Nguyen, Founder - Kibbi Technologies Inc.

About NewOrg

Founded in 2006, NewOrg provides customizable cloud-based data management solutions tailored to the needs of nonprofits, social services, and government organizations. With a focus on improving operational efficiency and service delivery, NewOrg supports hundreds of organizations across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit https://neworg.com/.

About Kibbi

Kibbi is a community-driven employment platform that connects local talent with businesses, particularly in underserved communities. Through its map-based search tools and AI-powered resume customization, Kibbi helps job seekers find meaningful employment while simplifying the hiring process for employers. For more information, visit https://www.mykibbi.com/home.

