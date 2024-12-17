Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Der Markt erwartet spektakuläre News, welche diese Aktie sofort explodieren lassen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
17.12.2024 15:02 Uhr
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Marananotech: Revolutionizing STEM Education: Marana Nanotech Launches Groundbreaking Nano-Bio Science Kit on Kickstarter

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2024 / Mara Nanotech, a pioneer in STEM education, is thrilled to announce the launch of its innovative STEM Medical Science Kit on Kickstarter. Designed to make advanced nano-bio science accessible to learners of all ages, this hands-on educational tool bridges the gap between theoretical learning and real-world application.

With the increasing demand for STEM expertise across industries, the STEM Medical Science Kit empowers students, educators, and hobbyists to explore cutting-edge concepts like nanotechnology, biotechnology, and medical science. The kit includes user-friendly materials, detailed guides, and experiments that simulate real-world applications, inspiring curiosity and fostering critical thinking.

What Makes the STEM Medical Science Kit Unique?

Hands-On Learning: Featuring practical experiments, the kit allows users to engage directly with complex scientific principles.

Cutting-Edge Topics: Covers high-demand fields like nanotechnology and bioengineering, often overlooked in traditional curricula.

Comprehensive Resources: Includes step-by-step guides, interactive video tutorials, and real-life case studies.

Affordable Accessibility: Designed to bring advanced science education to classrooms and homes worldwide without breaking the budget.

Kickstarter Campaign Highlights:

Early Bird Rewards: Supporters can gain access to discounted kits and exclusive bonus materials.

Stretch Goals: Additional features and enhancements will be unlocked as funding milestones are reached.

Community Involvement: Backers will play a key role in shaping the final product through surveys and feedback sessions.

Why It Matters: "STEM education is the cornerstone of future innovation, and our mission is to make it engaging, accessible, and inspiring for everyone," says Heayeon Lee, CEO of Marana Nanotech. "With the STEM Medical Science Kit, we're bringing the future of science education into the hands of learners today."

The campaign is live now on Kickstarter. Supporters are encouraged to back the project early to secure exclusive perks and help shape the future of STEM education.

Visit the Kickstarter page to learn more and support the STEM Medical Science Kit: Kickstarter Link

Contact Information

Kiyoung Hong
Marketing
balanceonseat@gmail.com
822-5381-314

.

SOURCE: Marananotech



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.