Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Der Markt erwartet spektakuläre News, welche diese Aktie sofort explodieren lassen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
17.12.2024 15:02 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Roof Maxx Technologies, LLC: Roof Maxx Welcomes Adam Coffey, Renowned Expert, and Best-Selling Author, to Lead the Formation of the Advisory Board

Finanznachrichten News

COLUMBUS, OHIO / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2024 / Roof Maxx, the nation's leading provider and originator of roof rejuvenation solutions, is proud to announce the addition of Adam Coffey, a celebrated business leader, author, and board governance expert, as part of its strategic growth initiative. Coffey will play a pivotal role in forming and leading Roof Maxx's first advisory board, bringing his extensive experience in scaling businesses and fostering innovation to the company's mission.

Adam Coffey
Roof Maxx Welcomes Adam Coffey, Renowned Expert, and Best-Selling Author, to Lead the Formation of the Advisory Board

Widely recognized as a thought leader in business transformation, Adam Coffey has authored numerous best-selling books, including Empire Builder and The Private Equity Playbook. With over two decades of experience leading companies to exponential growth, Coffey's expertise aligns seamlessly with Roof Maxx's commitment to providing sustainable, affordable roofing solutions to homeowners and businesses nationwide.

"As Roof Maxx continues to revolutionize the roofing industry, we are thrilled to have Adam Coffey join us in this exciting new chapter," said Mike Feazel, CEO of Roof Maxx. "Adam's unparalleled leadership and deep understanding of business growth strategies will be invaluable as we expand our footprint and enhance our operations. His guidance will ensure we remain at the forefront of innovation and customer satisfaction."

Coffey's role will include curating a team of distinguished professionals to form Roof Maxx's advisory board. This board will provide strategic oversight and counsel as the company scales its operations and seeks to further its mission of extending the life of roofs through its eco-friendly, cost-effective technology.

"I am honored to partner with Roof Maxx, a company transforming the roofing industry and prioritizing sustainability and affordability," said Adam Coffey. "I look forward to collaborating with the team to accelerate growth, drive operational excellence, and ensure that Roof Maxx continues to set the standard for innovation in home improvement."

This announcement marks a significant milestone for Roof Maxx as it positions itself for long-term success in the roofing and home improvement sectors.

About Roof Maxx:

Roof Maxx is the world's first sustainable roofing solution that extends the life of asphalt roofs through advanced plant-based technology. Roof Maxx is a cost-effective alternative to roof replacement, helping homeowners and businesses save money while reducing waste. For more information, visit Roofmaxx.com.

Contact Information

Kylie Hunt
Senior Marketing Manager
pr@roofmaxx.com
614-977-1932

.

SOURCE: Roof Maxx Technologies, LLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.