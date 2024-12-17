DuploCloud Expands Leadership Team With New Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Revenue Officer

Matt Amundson and Kelly DeHart join DuploCloud to drive growth, enhance customer acquisition, and elevate operational excellence

DuploCloud , the industry pioneer for DevOps automation with built-in compliance, today announced two strategic additions to its executive team: Matt Amundson as Chief Marketing Officer and Kelly DeHart as Chief Revenue Officer. These new appointments mark a significant milestone in DuploCloud's growth as the company continues to empower businesses to build technology-first, automated infrastructures.

Matt Amundson, an accomplished marketing executive with over 20 years of experience building and scaling go-to-market teams, joins DuploCloud to drive global marketing strategies and accelerate customer acquisition. Matt has a proven track record of growing high-performing marketing organizations and has been a part of four successful business outcomes totaling more than $8B - Foster Grant International (acquired), Marketo (IPO), TIBCO (acquired) and EverString (acquired). He is also an advisor to Salesloft, Sendoso, Canal.com and Scale Venture Partners.

Amundson said, "DuploCloud's platform is a game-changer for businesses looking to automate 90% of their DevOps processes while meeting critical compliance standards like SOC 2, HIPAA, and GDPR. I'm thrilled to join a team dedicated to helping companies innovate faster, reduce costs, and scale securely."

Kelly DeHart, a seasoned revenue leader with over 20 years of experience scaling both sales and customer success organizations, will spearhead DuploCloud's revenue strategy, including new customer acquisition, value delivery, and customer growth. Kelly's tenure includes leadership roles at RippleMatch (CRO), Gainsight (acquired) where she was SVP of Sales, and ServiceSource (IPO). Additionally, Kelly is a Member of Chief, an organization dedicated to advancing women in executive leadership roles.

DeHart said, "Joining DuploCloud is an incredible opportunity to shape how businesses adopt DevOps automation at scale. The platform's ability to streamline infrastructure deployment and compliance is unparalleled, and I'm excited to help more companies unlock its full potential."

Venkat Thiruvengadam, Founder and CEO of DuploCloud, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Matt and Kelly to our leadership team. Their combined expertise in marketing and revenue operations is invaluable as we scale DuploCloud for the growing demand of low code/no-code DevOps automation. We're positioned to deliver even greater value to our customers and transform how companies approach DevOps and compliance."

Today's news follows DuploCloud's launch of its Advanced Observability Suite (ASO), offering unparalleled visibility into full-stack performance and enabling real-time issue resolution with seamless scalability and compliance.

Learn more about DuploCloud's leadership team and suite of DevOps solutions at https://duplocloud.com/platform/advanced-observability-suite/

About DuploCloud

DuploCloud is the industry's only low-code/no-code DevOps Automation platform, designed to make DevOps and Infrastructure-as-Code accessible for all developers. Founded by the original engineers from Microsoft Azure and AWS, our software platform puts DevOps on autopilot, virtually eliminating the need for DevOps hiring and is tailor-made to empower developer self-service across growing startups, SMBs, and platform engineering teams. The DuploCloud platform translates high-level application specifications into meticulously managed cloud configurations, allowing organizations to streamline operations while maintaining rigorous security, availability, and compliance standards. Investors of the company include WestBridge Capital, StepStone Group, Mayfield and Monta Vista Capital. Learn more at https://duplocloud.com/ .

