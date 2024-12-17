A Parent Media Co. Inc.: Victory+ Unveils Early Success Metrics, With Teams Seeing Year-Over-Year Viewership Growth

Now With Over Half-a-Million Downloads Across All Platforms, Victory+ Sets New Benchmarks

A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC), a leader in building and monetizing streaming services, today revealed early success metrics for its newest streaming service Victory+. Since its launch in fall of 2024 , Victory+ has captured the attention of fans and sports teams alike. The service has now surpassed 500,000 app downloads across all platforms and delivered significant year-over-year streaming growth for its partnered teams, the Dallas Stars and Anaheim Ducks .

Victory+ is consistently serving three times as many Stars households as prior years with its highest viewership to date topping 125,000 viewers and the Ducks digital viewership on Victory+ is four times higher than last season.

Building on recent announcements featuring expanded content offerings and new sports joining the platform , this milestone underscores the rapid emergence of Victory+ as a key player in reshaping how fans engage with live sports.

"We couldn't be more thrilled with these early results," said Neil Gruninger, President and CEO of APMC. "These numbers represent just the beginning of what we're building. Our commitment to offering fans unprecedented access to their favorite teams and sports for free is resonating in ways we've always envisioned. The future is bright, and we're excited to see how these metrics grow as we move into the back half of the NHL season."

The platform's approach has played a significant role in its success by combining APMC's streaming and advertising technology with a high-quality and engaging production that has created a premium viewing experience on Victory+ for fans.

"This is just the start," added Jason Walsh, COO Sports at Victory+. "Our team has worked tirelessly to deliver a seamless broadcast experience and compelling content that fans love. As we expand our roster of sports and teams, we anticipate even greater opportunities for growth."

Victory+ is available across major TV and mobile platforms , and teams interested in joining the service can contact hello@victoryplus.com to explore opportunities.

Updates and future offerings can be found at www.victoryplus.com.

ABOUT APMC and Victory+

A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC) is a media and technology company focused on providing innovative solutions to consumers and brands. APMC is a leader in Safe Streaming, delivering an end-to-end solution to brands and platforms with an emphasis on unlocking incremental revenue. Utilizing proprietary streaming and monetization technologies, APMC reaches millions of homes globally through its products including Kidoodle.TV®, Dude Perfect Streaming Service, Glitch+, Victory+ and Safe Exchange. Victory+ is a groundbreaking FREE end-to-end, direct-to-consumer, sports streaming service made for fans, by fans. Featuring free regional broadcasts of various sports teams including the Dallas Stars and Anaheim Ducks, Victory+ is also the home to a library of on-demand, premium sports-based, outdoors, and extreme sports content. Visit www.aparentmedia.com and www.victoryplus.com to learn more.

