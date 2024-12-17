VVater Secures Additional Multi-Million Dollar Funding to Drive Expansion and Innovation in Water Treatment Technologies

Billionaires are Making a Statement

VVater , a next-generation water treatment company focused on delivering clean, sustainable water access solutions, today announced the completion of its next funding round, securing significant backing from prominent investors, including Dick Anderson of HPI , venture capitalist Tim Draper and two other well-known billionaire investors. Following spinning off from an international construction & civil engineering conglomeration and moving out of stealth, the latest round of funding positions the company for rapid growth and expansion in the global water treatment technology sector.

With its groundbreaking approach to water treatment without chemicals, biologicals, filters or membranes, VVater is poised to use the latest round of funding to disrupt key industries, including industrial water treatment, food and beverage production, onsite reuse, and waste and sewage management. The company's electrical purification technology has attracted global attention as reports from financial giants like JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs highlight water as one of the next major investment opportunities.

"The water industry is on the cusp of a major transformation," said Tim Draper , founder of Draper Associates. "VVater's technology is not just innovative; it's necessary for tackling the world's growing water challenges. I see tremendous potential in this company, and I'm excited to see how they lead the charge in reshaping the global water sector and solving the clean water crisis."

The funding will enable VVater to expand its operations in key markets and scale its solutions through its Water-as-a-Service & Hardware-as-a-Service model. Short-term goals include relocating to a 100,000-square-foot + manufacturing facility near Austin, completing a new in-house research laboratory to advance its Farady Reactor technology further, and launching disaster relief initiatives to help mitigate clean water crises following large-scale climate events. The company also plans to expand research and development of consumer-focused products, making use of VVater's water treatment technology.

"We are excited to welcome a distinguished group of investors to our cap table as we continue to enhance our capital stack. Their insights and strategic guidance will help advance VVater's mission to provide Clean Water for Humankind," said Kevin Gast , Chairman and CEO of VVater. "Our Farady Reactors represent a crucial turning point for the water industry, promoting a worldwide transition toward electrification in water treatment and purification. This innovative technology transforms the industry by providing a safer, more efficient, and scalable solution. With the backing of our partners, VVater is ready to revolutionize global access to clean water, permanently altering the future of this essential resource. This is more than a business - it's a movement to redefine how the world thinks about water. Within the next two years, Water will be called VVater."

VVater's Farady Reactors recently earned the company the CES 2025 Best of Innovation Award for Groundbreaking Water Treatment Technology. Industry accolades, combined with the backing of prominent investors, position the company to lead the charge in a rapidly evolving sector. With water scarcity and sustainability emerging as urgent global issues, VVater's technology offers a timely and scalable solution to meet the world's water needs.

"We are proud to be rooted in Texas. Austin's dynamic environment serves as a springboard for our growth as we prepare to expand into new markets, develop innovative solutions, and build partnerships to address the global demand for clean water," added Gast. "This is just the beginning of an extraordinary journey, and we're excited for the opportunities ahead as VVater positions itself as a leader on the world stage."

