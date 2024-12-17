Dolphin Set to Launch Shareholder Loyalty Program to Engage and Reward Retail Investors

DLPN Shareholders Will Gain Wide Range of Exclusive Benefits in 2025

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2024 / Dolphin Entertainment Inc., (NASDAQ:DLPN) an independent leader in content production, entertainment marketing, and related ventures, today previewed an early-2025 initiative designed specifically to engage and reward its retail investors. The company will be partnering with shareholder loyalty and engagement platform, TiiCKER, to provide Dolphin investors with a range of unique items and experiences.

TiiCKER's tiered structure will give verified Dolphin shareholders exclusive access, discounts and gift cards to premium brands, concerts, movie screenings, meet-and-greet experiences and much more.

"At Dolphin, we are committed to finding innovative ways to engage with our retail shareholders, showing our appreciation for their loyalty and support," stated Bill O'Dowd, CEO of Dolphin. "This program is designed to deepen those connections."

This initiative will be powered by TiiCKER's technology, allowing shareholders to link their brokerage accounts and unlock tiered benefits based on their level of investment. More details about the program, including its official name and launch date, will be announced in the coming weeks.

"Shareholders are a vital priority and part of Dolphin's growth story, and it's important they know they're seen and valued," said Jeff Lambert, Founder and CEO of TiiCKER. "Dolphin is all about delivering value and creating impactful moments for their clients and retail investors alike, every one of whom is a consumer or fan. We applaud their vision to engage shareholders and to create new, unique memories for them as partners in their evolution and growth as a company."

Stay connected: Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s shareholder loyalty program is coming soon. For more details, updates, and sneak peaks, visit TiiCKER.com/DLPN and follow Dolphin on social media.

About DOLPHIN

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, has evolved from its origins as an Emmy-nominated television, digital and feature film content producer to a company with three dynamic divisions: Dolphin Entertainment, Dolphin Marketing and Dolphin Ventures.

Dolphin Entertainment: This legacy division, where it all began, has a rich history of producing acclaimed television shows, digital content and feature films. With high-profile partners like IMAX and notable projects including "The Blue Angels," Dolphin Entertainment continues to set the standard in quality storytelling and innovative content creation.

Dolphin Marketing: Established in 2017, this division has become a powerhouse in public relations, influencer marketing, management, branding strategy, talent booking and special events. Comprising top-tier companies such as 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Special Projects, The Digital Dept., Elle Communications and Always Alpha, Dolphin Marketing serves a wide range of industries - from entertainment, music and sports to hospitality, fashion and consumer products.

Dolphin Ventures: This division leverages Dolphin's best-in-class cross-marketing acumen and business development relationships to create, launch and/or accelerate innovative ideas and promising products, events and content in our areas of expertise. Key ventures include collaborations with Rachael Ray for Staple Gin and Mastercard Midnight Theatre.

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

About TiiCKER

Fintech TiiCKER invented verified stock perks and direct-to-shareholder marketing through its web-based and mobile app software platforms, providing consumers and investors with a revolutionary way to engage with the brands they own and love. For America's more than 100 million retail investors and fans of publicly traded brands, TiiCKER provides unique access to shareholder perks and discounts, custom articles and content, CEO and company-access events for retail investors, and TiiCKER Perks from marketing partners. For its brands and public company partners, TiiCKER creates and markets measurable Shareholder Loyalty Programs to help companies engage and reward their consumers and verified owners to maximize Shareholder Lifetime Value. As a result of its innovation and leadership in direct-to-shareholder marketing, TiiCKER was named Best Shareholder Engagement Platform at the 2024 Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, winner of the 2024 American Business Awards® Most Innovative Tech Companies of the Year, a Top MarTech Startup in 2023 by MarTech Outlook and a winner in the 2023 cohort for the AWS (Amazon Web Services) Fintech Accelerator program.

Media Contacts

Sarah Smith for TiiCKER

ssmith@tiicker.com

James Carbonara/Hayden IR for Dolphin Entertainment Inc.

(646) 755-7412

James@haydenir.com

Contact Information

James Carbonara

Partner, Hayden IR

james@haydenir.com

646-755-7412

