Marion, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2024) - Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is pleased to announce the upcoming expansion of its BE WATER distribution to all Walmart stores across six Southeast states: North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, and Florida. This milestone will bring BE WATER to nearly 65 million people in the region (source: U.S. Census Bureau).

To support this unprecedented rollout-the largest in the company's history-Greene Concepts is ramping up operations at its Marion, North Carolina, bottling facility. Preparations include optimizing every aspect of the production process: increasing inventory of caps, bottles, labels, cases, pallet trays, and case wrapping; enhancing production line accuracy, speed, and quality assurance; and streamlining stacking, storage, and trailer loading procedures.

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, shared his excitement about the expansion: "In anticipation of sustained high-volume shipping across these six states and beyond, we've intensified production to ensure seamless distribution. This marks a pivotal opportunity to significantly increase our sales and brand recognition, and we are more than ready to meet the demand."

Mr. Greene applauds the company's readiness to handle the expansion of BE WATER in Walmart stores across all six states, adding: "This is a pivotal moment in Greene Concepts' history as we finalize the steps necessary to support this monumental endeavor. As our reach propagates to even more Walmart stores, and other large retailers we are very confident in our approach and internal systems to not only support current demand, but even more growth as needed. Continued BE WATER growth is anticipated within the region due to the Southeast's growing population, increased focus on health and wellness, warm climate and its convenience-driven culture which aligns perfectly with BE WATER's on-the-go appeal."

He further emphasized the product's role in serving the community: "BE WATER also offers essential support during hurricane season and other natural disasters, while catering to the region's tourism and events. This expansion reinforces BE WATER's position as a premium, health-conscious, and eco-friendly choice. We are grateful to Walmart for helping us leverage these regional advantages to drive growth and reach new customers."

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

