Strategic agreements set the stage for further global adoption of portable MR brain imaging technology, fueling expansion plans for 2025.

Hyperfine, Inc. (Nasdaq: HYPR), the groundbreaking health technology company that has redefined brain imaging with the first FDA-cleared AI-powered portable magnetic resonance (MR) brain imaging system-the Swoop® system-today announced further global expansion of its commercial operations through agreements with experienced distributors to support commercial expansion plans of the Swoop® system into Turkey, Israel, and Saudi Arabia. These distribution agreements strengthen the company's global expansion strategy, broadening access to MR brain imaging in regions with large populations, low penetration of MRI, and significant unmet healthcare needs.

"We have achieved several milestones throughout 2024 that have positioned us for significant growth in international markets in 2025," said David Castiglioni, Hyperfine Chief Commercial Officer. "Agreements with these new partners build on our existing distribution networks, giving Hyperfine robust global reach. The interest from international clinicians and healthcare facilities reflects the growing global enthusiasm for portable MR brain imaging and its potential to bridge critical healthcare gaps."

The new distribution agreements in Turkey, Israel, and Saudi Arabia add to agreements established earlier in 2024 targeting future expansion across thirteen European markets, India, Malaysia, and Indonesia-broadening the reach of Hyperfine to encompass North America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East. In October 2024, Hyperfine was granted CE approval in Europe for its latest ninth-generation AI-powered software. This most recent software approval, combined with the extensive distribution network, positions Hyperfine for significant growth in 2025 and beyond.

The new distribution partnerships ensure efficient market entry and afford Hyperfine strong local support for adopting the Swoop® system. These areas, home to over 100 million people, face challenges in providing timely neurological care, particularly in remote and emergency settings lacking access to advanced imaging equipment. With its portability and cost-effectiveness, the Swoop® system eliminates barriers posed by conventional MRI systems, enabling clinicians to deliver high-quality imaging at the point of care.

"We feel the Swoop® system can play a very valuable role in advancing neurological care globally," added Castiglioni. "International markets have significantly lower penetration of conventional MRI, and a portable and affordable MR brain imaging option is a valuable solution to serve large areas of unmet need in those markets."

About the Swoop® Portable MR Imaging® System

The Swoop® Portable MR Imaging® system is U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared for brain imaging of patients of all ages. It is a portable, ultra-low-field magnetic resonance imaging device for producing images that display the internal structure of the head where full diagnostic examination is not clinically practical. When interpreted by a trained physician, these images provide information that can be useful in determining a diagnosis. The Swoop® system also has CE certification in the European Union and UKCA certification in the United Kingdom. The Swoop® system is commercially available in a select number of international markets.

About Hyperfine, Inc.

Hyperfine, Inc. (Nasdaq: HYPR) is the groundbreaking health technology company that has redefined brain imaging with the Swoop® system-the first FDA-cleared, portable, ultra-low-field, magnetic resonance brain imaging system capable of providing imaging at multiple points of professional care. The mission of Hyperfine, Inc. is to revolutionize patient care globally through transformational, accessible, clinically relevant diagnostic imaging. Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in a technology-based incubator called 4Catalyzer, Hyperfine, Inc. scientists, engineers, and physicists developed the Swoop® system out of a passion for redefining brain imaging methodology and how clinicians can apply accessible diagnostic imaging to patient care. For more information, visit hyperfine.io.

