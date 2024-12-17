New product and licenses drive AstroPay's European expansion

AstroPay, a global fintech leader redefining cross-border finance, today announced the launch of its multicurrency wallet, a financial tool designed to simplify how users manage money across borders. The wallet enables individuals to hold, exchange, and transact in multiple currencies through a single secure app. Designed for global citizens, it empowers users to navigate the complexities of international finance, whether traveling, working remotely, or conducting business globally.

"Our multicurrency wallet is more than just a product-it's a step forward in breaking down the barriers of traditional finance," said Marc Sacal, CEO, AstroPay. "We're making it easier for users to manage their money and take control of their finances, regardless of where they are or what currencies they need. This launch is a pivotal step in our mission to unlock opportunities for individuals to thrive in the global marketplace and empower millions to conduct secure, cross-border transactions with unmatched speed and ease."

The multicurrency wallet offers a comprehensive suite of features designed for simplicity and flexibility. Users can store, manage, and exchange multiple currencies, making international travel and work more convenient than ever. Cross-border money transfers come with competitive exchange rates and rapid processing times, ensuring fast and cost-effective solutions for personal and professional needs. Additionally, users can access both local prepaid cards issued by Mastercard and/or Visa for everyday spending and global cards accepted worldwide, streamlining how they manage expenses wherever they go.

The launch of the multicurrency wallet coincides with AstroPay's significant European growth. The company has secured an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license in Denmark, expanding operations in the European Union. Starting with Denmark, Spain, and Portugal, AstroPay is targeting markets that are home to dynamic digital nomad hubs and vibrant remote work communities. By the end of 2025, AstroPay plans to extend its services to additional EU countries, including Germany, France, Italy, and Poland, broadening its reach to support an even wider range of users.

AstroPay's expansion into Europe is supported by its unwavering commitment to regulatory excellence. The Danish EMI license ensures full compliance with EU regulations, reflecting AstroPay's dedication to transparency, security, and operational integrity, giving users peace of mind knowing their financial activities are conducted within a trusted framework.

Sacal added, "Regulatory compliance is not just a checkbox for AstroPay-it's a core principle that guides our growth strategy. Meeting local and international requirements underlines our commitment to users, partners, and stakeholders alike. By adhering to the highest standards, we're ensuring that our solutions remain secure, reliable, and adaptable as the financial landscape evolves."

For more information about AstroPay's multicurrency wallet and its services, visit www.astropay.com.

About AstroPay

AstroPay is a global financial technology company revolutionizing how people manage their money in a borderless economy. Established in 2009, AstroPay empowers users with seamless, secure, and innovative payment solutions designed to transcend geographical and financial boundaries. Our mission is to unlock financial freedom by enabling individuals and businesses to save, send, and spend money without restrictions. AstroPay combines cutting-edge technology with a commitment to security and compliance, delivering a user-centric experience that simplifies global financial transactions. Whether you're shopping internationally, receiving payments as a global freelancer, or expanding your business into new markets, AstroPay provides the tools you need to thrive in today's interconnected world. At AstroPay, we are not just shaping the future of finance; we are making financial freedom a reality for everyone.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241217088519/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Camille Stephens

CMAND for AstroPay

media@astropay.com