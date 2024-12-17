VueReal Showcases Industry-First MicroLED Design Reference Kits at CES 2025, Driving Global Innovation Across Key Industries

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2024 / VueReal, the leader in MicroSolid Printing, is set to transform the microLED industry at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, January 7-10. The company will debut its groundbreaking Design Reference Kits, providing the industry with its first comprehensive tools to accelerate the adoption of microLED technology.

The Design Reference Kits are designed to streamline product development across diverse sectors-including automotive, augmented reality (AR), consumer electronics, and lighting-enabling companies to bring microLED-powered products to market faster and more cost-effectively.

VueReal's Design Reference Kits represent a critical step in simplifying and democratizing microLED integration. They enable companies to design and build innovative products with greater efficiency, reduced costs, and faster time to market.

Pioneering the Path to Industry-Wide Transformation

With microLED technology offering unprecedented performance in brightness, energy efficiency, resolution, and transparency, VueReal's Design Reference Kits empower businesses to explore applications previously deemed impractical or cost-prohibitive. From ultra-bright displays for AR and automotive applications to precision lighting for architectural and medical uses, the kits provide a robust foundation for creating cutting-edge products that redefine consumer and commercial experiences.

"Our Design Reference Kits are the first of their kind, offering a handy toolkit for companies to leverage the unmatched benefits of microLED technology in their product design," said Shawn Mills, Vice President of Engineering at VueReal. "By addressing key development challenges and streamlining product integration, these kits empower industries to innovate faster, better, and more sustainably."

Fueling a Global Shift to MicroLED Technology

VueReal's proprietary MicroSolid Printing platform ensures exceptional scalability and precision, enabling low- and high-volume production. This makes microLED and other micro-semiconductor technology accessible to a broader range of companies, fostering innovation across diverse sectors and laying the groundwork for a new era of micro-semiconductor device-enabled solutions.

What to Expect at CES 2025

At CES 2025, VueReal will showcase the capabilities of its Design Reference Kits and MicroSolid Printing technology, demonstrating how these innovations are driving transformational advancements across industries.

Live Demonstrations : Witness VueReal's technology in action, showcasing the seamless integration of microLED displays across various products.

Industry Applications : Explore tailored solutions for unique market challenges in automotive, AR, consumer electronics, medical devices, and architectural lighting.

Exclusive Insights: Engage with VueReal's leadership and technical experts to uncover the full potential of microLED technology for your innovations.

VueReal invites partners, developers, and media to visit us at the Venetian Hotel to explore how our MicroSolid Printing platform is revolutionizing the future of consumer electronics. For more information or to schedule a meeting at CES, please contact CES2025@vuereal.com

About VueReal

VueReal, a pioneer in MicroSolid Printing, is revolutionizing the micro semiconductor device industry with its eco-friendly micro-pixel manufacturing process. The platform enables the efficient transfer of microLEDs and other micro-semiconductor devices, offering unmatched efficiency, reliability, and scalability. VueReal's patented method ensures high yield, throughput, and industry-leading defect rates, driving the microLED display market to a projected value of $30 billion by 2029. In addition to manufacturing microLED displays and lighting products for the automotive sector in Canada, VueReal licenses its MicroSolid Printing Blueprint to global OEMs, display fabs, and hardware manufacturers. For more information, please visit www.vuereal.com.

