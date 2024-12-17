Tampa, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2024) - Specificity (OTC Pink: SPTY) (the "Company"), the marketing technology leader redefining audience targeting with precision data, is proud to announce the successful completion of its asset purchase of HomeQ. This milestone follows Specificity's earlier announcement of plans to acquire HomeQ, which has now been converted from an acquisition and finalized as an asset purchase. With this acquisition, Specificity now owns HomeQ's advanced technology stack, marking a significant leap forward in its mission to deliver unparalleled marketing solutions.

The HomeQ tech stack enhances Specificity's ability to provide clients with hyper-precise, real-time data targeting, elevating its already revolutionary capabilities in the digital advertising space. With HomeQ's capabilities in the home services space, Specificity aims to grow it's home service capability offerings for future and current home service clients ad well as expand these capabilities across many verticals. HomeQ's investors, thrilled with the outcome of the purchase, have expressed strong confidence in Specificity's vision and leadership. Glenn Anderson, the largest investor in HomeQ, has also demonstrated his enthusiasm by joining the ranks of Specificity investors by adding to his existing position in SPTY after the asset purchase share conversion.

"We're extremely pleased with this outcome," said Glenn Anderson, the largest HomeQ investor. "The acquisition by Specificity ensures that the technology we invested in will thrive and continue to innovate. Jason Wood and his team have a bold vision for the future, and I'm excited to support them as an investor in Specificity."

Specificity CEO Jason Wood highlighted the strategic importance of the acquisition and the opportunities it unlocks for the company.

"The HomeQ tech stack is a perfect fit for Specificity's mission to deliver marketing precision that's unmatched in the industry," said Jason Wood. "This asset purchase positions us to expand our offerings and continue driving exceptional results for our clients. We're also excited to welcome Glenn Anderson as an investor in Specificity - his belief in our approach and future speaks volumes."

With this acquisition, Specificity further cements its position as a leading innovator in adtech, providing clients with targeted solutions that are transparent, efficient, and focused on delivering measurable results.

About Specificity, Inc.

Specificity, based in Tampa, Florida, is a full-service digital marketing firm that delivers cutting-edge marketing solutions to business-to-business clients as well as business to consumer clients. With a core mission of offering clients the most advanced audience targeting capabilities, Specificity identifies and targets individuals in the buying cycle, maximizing the effectiveness of marketing efforts. The company leverages real-time targeting opportunities to provide businesses with competitive online traffic.

For further information about Specificity Inc. and the range of digital marketing solutions offered, visit - https://www.specificityinc.com.

Specificity also has a growing online community across social media, including Facebook and LinkedIn. Specificity is a publicly traded company, ticker symbol SPTY.

