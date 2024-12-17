Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.12.2024
17.12.2024 15:26 Uhr
Brian Kayfitz Development Corporation: Brian Kayfitz Development Corp. Launches Mobile App Freelance Services

Finanznachrichten News

Mobile app development services are now available for anyone who wants to develop an MVP app, fix an existing app or needs mobile app mentoring services.

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2024 / Brian Kayfitz Development Corporation is an app development agency, which offers new app development services. If you have an existing app and want to add a new feature, update the app from native to cross platform, or fix bugs, you can hire Brian Kayfitz. For those looking to develop a new app, Brian Kayfitz offers MVP app development services, where you can get your app into the app stores within a few months or sooner to test market viability.

Full list of services by Brian Kayfitz Development Corporation includes:

  • MVP App Development

  • Support on current mobile app development projects

  • Mobile App Code Reviews

  • Existing App's new feature development, fixing of bugs and improving app's performance.

  • Training and Mentorship for App Developers

  • Mobile app consulting services

"Many app developers and companies are struggling to finalize an app, get an app in the hands of users, as well as fix existing issues. Therefore, by offering services to help finalize projects, will help developers and companies to see the full potential of their app. There are also so many business with app ideas who are not sure if it is a viable product or not. By building a minimum viable product (MVP) app you can test the marketplace and identify features that your actual users want, prior to investing large sums of money and time into building out a full scale app." Said Brian Kayfitz, freelance app developer.

Brian Kayfitz can work with the following languages:

  • Flutter - his current preferred cross function language

  • Java for app development

  • Kotlin for android development

  • Swift for iOS development

  • Objective-C

To learn more about Brian Kayfitz's innovative Flutter freelance services and how they can help you with your app, please visit briankayfitz.com.

About Brian Kayfitz Development Corporation

Brian Kayfitz Development Corporation is a app development agency which was started by Brian Kayfitz, a senior mobile app developer. Brian has worked on over 25 apps, co-authored the Flutter Cookbook published by Packt, and tutored mobile app developers all over the world.

He started his career as a game developer, and when iOS was launched, he wrote apps in Objective-C. He later transitioned to writing apps in Java, Swift, Kotlin and finally Flutter. He has built award-winning apps and his apps are being used by millions of users, in multiple app categories. After opening his agency in 2020, Brian decided instead of expanding by hiring more developers, designers and project managers, he would instead stay as app developer freelancer. He is excited to work on new projects, no matter how small or large.

Contact Information

Brian Kayfitz
CEO
brian@briankayfitz.com

.

SOURCE: Brian Kayfitz Development Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
