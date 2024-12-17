Phoenix Spree Deutschland (PSD) has completed the strategic sale of a 16-building portfolio of rental properties. Under its amended financing terms, PSD can now significantly accelerate condominium (condo) sales, exploiting the wide sales premium over investment property valuations. This is central to an orderly realisation strategy aimed at maximising shareholder value, which we believe is materially ahead of that implied by the share price. Disposal proceeds will first be used to repay existing debt ahead of the 2026 maturity, although refinancing options to accelerate shareholder distributions are possible.

