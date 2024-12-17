WellBalance Institute: WellBalance Announces the Publication of Groundbreaking Study Validating the WellBalance Model and Assessment

A Comprehensive Personalized Experiential Method to Evaluate and Enhance Positive Wellbeing

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2024 / WellBalance is proud to announce the publication of the WellBalance Institute's first scientific manuscript, titled "Well-Being Balance and Lived Experiences Assessment: A Valid Comprehensive Measure of Positive Well-Being," in a leading positive psychology journal, Frontiers in Psychology: Positive Psychology (https://doi.org/10.3389/fpsyg.2024.1396543).

This groundbreaking study introduces and validates WellBalance's Well-Being Balance and Lived Experiences Model and Assessment. This innovative model extends current "gold standard" wellbeing assessments by providing comprehensive and nuanced measures of positive wellbeing by evaluating the frequency of positive experiences and feelings balanced across activity and excitement levels, enabling the design of personalized plans to enhance wellbeing and resilience through life balance.

Key Study Findings

Comprehensive Model of Positive Well-Being: Unlike existing measures of well-being, the WellBalance Model and Assessment uniquely provides a comprehensive view of positive well-being by evaluating a full range of positive experiences and positive feelings spanning low to high activity and excitement levels.

Scientifically Valid Wellbeing Model: A confirmatory factor analysis of the WellBalance Model showed good fit, meeting the American Psychology Association's strict statistical validity requirements.

Reliable and Internally Consistent: The WellBalance Assessment demonstrated excellent internal consistency and high internal validity, with strong correlations across well-being factors and domains.

Strong Comparative Validity: The WellBalance Assessment corresponded closely to established measures of wellbeing including the PERMA+ Profiler developed at University of Pennsylvania's Positive Psychology Center and WBA-24 developed collaboratively by Harvard University's Human Flourishing Program and the Institute for Healthcare Improvement.

Implications for Personalized Well-Being Interventions

The WellBalance Assessment is poised to revolutionize how well-being is measured and improved. By evaluating the frequency of specific categories of modifiable positive experiences and feelings that have been demonstrated to contribute to wellbeing, this new instrument enables highly personalized recommendations to improve individuals' wellbeing. These personalized positivity plans promise to effectively enhance positive wellbeing, tailored to each individual's unique life stage and situation, supporting their journey towards greater life satisfaction and flourishing.

About the WellBalance Model and Assessment

The Well-Being Balance and Lived Experiences Model integrates findings from positive psychology and wellbeing research into a comprehensive assessment of subjective wellbeing and flourishing. The WellBalance Model posits that well-being arises from a balance of positive life experiences including a strong mind, healthy body, social connection and purposeful contribution, with associated feelings of wellness, openness, significance and efficacy. The WellBalance Assessment evaluates these experiences and feelings across different activity and excitement levels, spanning happiness, mindfulness and contentment. The petals of the WellBalance Life Lotus symbolize different sources of wellbeing, providing a memorable and actionable understanding of wellbeing to guide and monitor progress toward personalized positive change programs with simple actionable steps to fully flourish.

About WellBalance

WellBalance and the WellBalance Institute are dedicated to advancing the science and application of well-being through innovative research and practical tools and materials. Based in Boston, MA and Laguna Niguel, CA. WellBalance's mission is to improve lives, relationships and workplaces through better life balance to create resilient wellbeing, based on the latest science of positive psychology, wellbeing and flourishing.

