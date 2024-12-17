Heniff Transporation Systems, LLC: The Heniff Companies Acquire Combo Group

Netherlands-based Operation Brings Full Offering of Bulk Transportation Services

The Heniff family of companies ("Heniff") announced today that it has acquired the Combo Group ("Combo"). Based in Born, Netherlands, Combo provides transport and logistics, food-grade tank cleaning, and maintenance & repair for its many European customers. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"We're very pleased to welcome our new teammates from the Combo Group," said Bob Heniff, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Heniff. "Combo shares our customer-focused approach and brings immediate scale to our growing bulk services operations in Europe."

The acquisition of the Combo Group is Heniff's second deal in the European bulk transportation services market this year. Combo is strategically headquartered in the southern region of the Netherlands near the Belgian and German borders, one of the busiest transport connections in Europe. From this location, Combo offers trucking, logistics, tank cleaning, and maintenance & repair services. The company also operates a state-of-the-art maintenance location in nearby Geleen, Netherlands and an additional office in Straelen, Germany.

"Teaming up with Heniff marks a significant milestone for Combo," said Jan Van Erp, founder and owner of the Combo Group. "Heniff is an inspiring organization that shares our cultural values and strong commitment to service and safety. By joining forces, we continue to provide our customers, professional workforce, and other key stakeholders with a solid foundation to consistently deliver high-quality solutions."

About Heniff

Based in Oak Brook, Illinois, the Heniff family of companies is North America's premier leader in liquid bulk transportation services. We operate approximately 2,000 tractors and 5,000 trailers through our network of over 100 locations with expertise in chemical transport, food-grade transport, rail transloading, ISO depot operations, equipment maintenance, third-party logistics, and tank cleaning services. Our mission is to efficiently transport our customers' chemical and food grade products safely, securely and on-time, every time. From our high-tech tracking and state-of-the-art technology systems to our professional drivers and responsive customer service team, everything we do is focused on providing effective solutions to our customers' complex supply chain challenges. For more information about our Company and its services, please visit www.heniff.com.

About Combo Group

Based in Born, Netherlands, the Combo Group is comprised of three operating entities specializing in transport & logistics, food-grade tank cleaning, and maintenance & repair services. Since its founding in 1998 by Jan Van Erp, the family-owned and operated business started in the intermodal repair space and then expanded into other bulk services in response to customer demand. Today, the company is recognized for its tank-beer transport and intermodal transport of tank containers that require each of Combo's service offerings through a one-stop shop approach. For more information about the Combo Group and its services, please visit combogroup.nl

