NodeVest Announces Launch as a Public Market Gateway for Blockchain Staking and Yield Strategies

Delivering Dynamic and Scalable Staking in

Ethereum, Solana, Aave, Bittensor & Sui

All dollar amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated .

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2024) - BELGRAVIA HARTFORD CAPITAL INC. (CSE: BLGV) (OTC Pink: BLGVF) ("Company"), an investment issuer focused on the tech and finance sectors of the economy, specifically, blockchain, cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence opportunities, today announces its continued investment focus on cryptocurrencies through the funding of its wholly-owned subsidiary, NodeVest IO Inc. ("NodeVest"). NodeVest will be offering simplified access to dynamic blockchain staking and yield opportunities in leading blockchain ecosystems Ethereum, Solana, Aave, Bittensor and Sui.

With a focus on dynamic hedging and arbitrage among multiple cryptocurrencies as well as scalability of operations, NodeVest is positioned to become a trusted public market gateway for blockchain rewards, empowering investors to participate in the evolving digital asset landscape of these and other emerging digital coins.

Victor Cook Appointed CTO and President to Lead Strategic Vision

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Victor Cook, Ph.D., as President and Chief Technology Officer of NodeVest. A pioneer in blockchain infrastructure and the founder of Parallel Logic Corporation, Dr. Cook brings extensive experience in developing innovative digital asset solutions. A graduate of MIT with a Ph.D. in parallel computing from UCF, Dr. Cook has successfully founded and scaled multiple startups, three of which were acquired.

Focus on Leading Blockchain Ecosystems: Ethereum, Solana, Aave, Bittensor and Sui

Asked about NodeVest, Dr. Cook stated: "NodeVest was created to bridge the gap between various blockchain networks and investors. Our mission is to simplify participation in coin staking and yield opportunities initially focusing on prominent blockchain networks Ethereum, Solana, Aave, Bittensor and Sui - making blockchain-native solutions available without extensive technical knowledge."

Dr. Cook continued: "Our differentiator is the ability to dynamically move among various digital assets, and through trusted validators, in the manner and at a speed impossible for most retail investors. The investment approach is directed at turning cryptocurrency yields into cash equivalents while continuing to hold those digital assets for long, and short, term appreciation."

"As a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company with audited financial statements, NodeVest will function with full auditability of its operations, rewards and strategies. This transparency fosters trust and aligns with the Company's stated business objectives related to technology investments, as outlined in its Listing Statement, as well as its Investment Policy to pursue cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset investments for investors of all sizes, from retail participants to institutional stakeholders."

Financial Backing & Funding

Dr. Cook stated: "Supported by a fully-subscribed financing of $500,000 announced on December 4, 2024; significant, already-issued, convertible securities exceeding $2 million to the Company if fully exercised; and no long-term Company debt, NodeVest is funded to immediately accelerate the build-out of its proprietary infrastructure and staking operations in Ethereum, Solana, Aave, Bittensor and Sui."

"Also to support scalability, NodeVest is actively pursuing additional equity, as well as non-dilutive financing options, ensuring our operations remain on a stable footing while we expand our staking capabilities."

NodeVest was established pursuant to the Company's Listing Statement and its 2018 Investment Policy which provide for investment in the technology, blockchain, artificial intelligence and information technology industries. As this investment is intended to complement and enhance the Company's existing business, the Company has reviewed and concluded that the establishment of NodeVest is not a Fundamental Change nor a Change of Business (as such terms are defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE")).

Staking & Blockchain Advisory Team

The Company is forming a crypto-specialized Advisory Team to guide NodeVest's efforts in digital asset investments and yield strategies. The team will focus on formalizing protocols to convert staking yields into cash equivalents and ensuring operational efficiency. Team members will be made up of leaders in the digital asset investment, protocol development and infrastructure space.

Appointees will be announced in the coming weeks.

About Belgravia Hartford

Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. is an investment issuer, listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange, focused on the tech and finance sectors of the worldwide economy. The Company's focus, as set out in its 2018 Investment Policy, specifies cryptocurrencies, artificial intelligence, media and digital streaming opportunities. Belgravia invests in a portfolio of private and public companies located in jurisdictions governed by the rule of law. It takes a multi-sector investment approach with emphasis in the resources and commodities sector. Belgravia and its investments are considered high risk holdings and it may expose shareholders to significant volatility and losses.

For more information, please visit www.belgraviahartford.com.

