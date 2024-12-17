The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) has taken a major leap forward in safety and operational efficiency with the adoption of space-based air traffic surveillance data from Aireon.

Under an agreement signed today, CAAP will deploy Aireon's space-based automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) data for controlling and separating aircraft in the busy Manila Flight Information Region (FIR).

The Manila FIR, one of the largest in the region at nearly three million square kilometers, has seen a significant jump in regional and overseas traffic. The adoption of Aireon surveillance data will allow air traffic controllers to have unparalleled visibility of air traffic, which is particularly important over the ocean and in remote regions.

"Aireon's space-based ADS-B data holds a great deal of promise for the CAAP to improve efficiency, increase safety and enhance environmental sustainability. We at Aireon are looking forward to partnering with the CAAP and to supporting their safety goals," said Peter Cabooter, Executive Vice President, Customer Affairs at Aireon.

With this critical step forward, Philippines now joins other regional aviation leaders such as Hong Kong Singapore, and India in opting to increase efficiency, improve safety and enhance sustainability with Aireon data. CAAP Director General Captain Manuel Antonio Tamayo highlighted the significance of the partnership, emphasizing that the adoption of the system will enhance the Philippines' air traffic management capabilities substantially.

"The integration of Aireon's space-based ADS-B technology marks a transformative step for Philippine aviation. It allows us to maintain the highest levels of safety while accommodating the increasing demand for air travel in our region," he added.

About Aireon LLC

Aireon has deployed a space-based air traffic surveillance system for Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) equipped aircraft throughout the entire globe. Aireon is harnessing next-generation aviation surveillance technologies that were formerly ground-based and, for the first time ever, is extending their reach globally to significantly improve efficiency, enhance safety, reduce emissions, and provide cost savings benefits to all stakeholders. Space-based ADS-B surveillance covers oceanic, polar, and remote regions, and augments existing ground-based systems that are limited to terrestrial airspace. In partnership with leading ANSPs from around the world, like NAV CANADA, AirNav Ireland, ENAV, NATS and Naviair, as well as Iridium Communications, Aireon is providing a global, real-time, space-based air traffic surveillance system, available to all aviation stakeholders. For more information, please visit www.aireon.com.

