RedPADEL Partners With WME Sports' Padel Group to Accelerate the Sport's Global Growth

RedPADEL, a padel events and technology company, has partnered with the padel group at WME Sports to enhance the visibility and accessibility of the sport across the globe.

The partnership will combine RedPADEL's World Padel Rating, the official rating system of the United States Padel Association, and integrated event formats with the agency's sports marketing expertise to create compelling content, innovative brand opportunities and develop grassroots initiatives for the next generation of players.

The joint effort will kick off with a WPR-powered Master's event coinciding with the prestigious Miami Open in March 2025. There will be USPA-sanctioned circuit qualification tournaments leading up to the event, with dates and locations to be announced soon.

"This partnership will enable us to develop innovative event formats in new markets powered by our World Padel Rating, create engaging content, and ultimately, inspire a new generation of athletes," said Charles Messow, CEO of RedPADEL. "We're thrilled to embark on this journey together, complementing our partnership with the United States Padel Association."

WME Sports launched its padel group earlier this year, utilizing resources across the agency including strategic synergies with IMG's tennis division (part of WME Sports), to provide best-in-class consulting to brands looking to embrace the rapidly growing racquet sport.

"As we work to transform padel into a mainstream sport globally, we're energized by the opportunity to partner with the incredible team at RedPADEL," said Max Eisenbud, SVP/Head of Tennis Clients for IMG. "With the strong foundation they have laid combined with our industry-leading capabilities, this partnership will power the advancement of the sport in the United States."

RedPADEL is a pioneering events and technology enterprise dedicated exclusively to advancing the sport of padel. At the forefront of innovation, the company has developed the World Padel Rating (WPR), the official player rating system of the United States Padel Association (USPA). Launched in December 2022, WPR represents a cutting-edge algorithmic solution designed to elevate padel experiences across competitive tournaments, club environments, and social play. Through its sophisticated ecosystem, WPR provides players and organizations with a comprehensive, data-driven approach to understanding and enhancing player performance and match dynamics.

WME is a leading entertainment agency representing the world's greatest artists, content creators and talent across books, digital media, fashion, film, food, music, sports, television and theater. WME works with clients across the full creative spectrum to diversify and grow their businesses, leverage the full potential of their intellectual property and bring projects to life that define the cultural landscape. WME is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company.

