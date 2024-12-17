Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.12.2024
WKN: 857977 | ISIN: JP3814800003
Tradegate
17.12.24
09:37 Uhr
15,200 Euro
-0,400
-2,56 %
Subaru of America, Inc.: Giving Thanks for Giving Back: The Subaru Share the Love Event

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2024 / The holiday season is about connecting with friends and family, and expressing gratitude for the things that are most important to us. At the National Park Foundation (NPF), we're grateful to partner with Subaru of America - our largest corporate donor - and participate in the annual Subaru Share the Love® Event. Over the past 13 years, the event has donated more than $18 million to the National Park Foundation! From November 21, 2024 to January 2, 2025, for every new Subaru purchased or leased,* Subaru will donate $250 to the customer's choice of participating charities - including the National Park Foundation. Donations from the Subaru Share the Love® Event provide critical funding to programs and projects that help protect America's more than 400 national parks. Visit the Subaru Share the Love® Event website event page to learn more about the event and find a Subaru retailer near you.

Our Partnership Impact

Subaru is the largest corporate donor of the National Park Foundation and has provided over $65 million in critical funding to programs and projects that help to protect America's more than 400 national parks.

Outdoor Exploration

NPF's Outdoor Exploration programs are all about making sure all people see themselves in parks and feel welcome in these places. In partnership with partners such as Subaru, NPF is eliminating barriers, promoting access, and cultivating connections to the many benefits of being outdoors.

Learn more

Resilience & Sustainability

NPF's work in resilience and sustainability is helping reduce the environmental impact of our parks while also protecting our parks' resources. Together with our partners - including Subaru - NPF is helping make parks more resilient and sustainable for the benefit of both parks and the people who love them.

Learn more

Parks of the Future

Our national parks have never been more popular - therefore it's vital we reimagine the way people experience parks to ensure we don't overwhelm these delicate habitats. NPF's Parks of the Future initiative - supported by partners including Subaru - is envisioning innovative ways to accommodate visitors while protecting natural landscapes.

Learn more

When you select NPF as your charity of choice during the Subaru Share the Love Event, your support is helping us continue this work, protecting and preserving over 400 national parks for generations to come. Learn more about our partnership.

Event Details

*Subaru will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased from November 21, 2024, through January 2, 2025, to four national charities designated by the purchaser or lessee. Pre-approved Hometown Charities may be selected for donation depending on retailer participation. For every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased during the campaign period, participating retailers will donate a minimum of $50 in total to their registered Hometown Charities.

Purchasers/lessees must make their charity designations by January 10, 2025. The four national charities will receive a guaranteed minimum donation of $250,000 each. See your local Subaru retailer for details or visit subaru.com/share. All donations made by Subaru of America, Inc.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Subaru of America, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Subaru of America, Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/subaru-america-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Subaru of America, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
