Hydrosat Caps a Transformative 2024 with Landmark Achievements in Satellite Technology, Market Expansion, and Government Partnerships

Hydrosat, the climate tech company leveraging thermal imagery to measure water stress in agriculture and mitigate the effects of climate change, today announced that it will close out the most transformative year of its history. Key milestones in 2024 include the successful launch of its VanZyl-1 mission, several major new contracts, expansion into new markets, and sustained financial growth. These achievements advance Hydrosat's mission to deliver advanced technology and actionable data to government agencies, agribusinesses, insurers, and emergency response teams to manage water resources and secure our global food supply. The company serves customers across more than 4 million acres of farmland in 43 countries around the world.

Hydrosat's recent milestones include:

VanZyl-1 Mission Launch to Revolutionize Global Thermal Insights - Hydrosat reached a significant milestone with the successful launch of VanZyl-1, the first commercial high-resolution thermal infrared mission to provide comprehensive global coverage. Deployed as part of the SpaceX Transporter-11 mission, VanZyl-1 revolutionizes the way farmers, agribusiness, and government agencies assess and respond to environmental and agricultural challenges. One of the significant limitations of current satellite programs is the infrequency of field-scale thermal image capture - only two images every 16 days - often further compounded by cloud cover, which can obscure critical data. With the addition of VanZyl-1 and Hydrosat's upcoming constellation, additional images will be available. This breakthrough increases the frequency of data collection - enabling Hydrosat to deliver more reliable and timely data for monitoring water stress and crop health. As a result, commercial customers can make confident, data-driven decisions based on improved data availability.

Expanded Government Contracts Demonstrate Advanced Capabilities In 2024, Hydrosat continued its work with the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) and expanded its government business by securing new funding, including: US Air Force $1.9 Million Contract : Hydrosat was selected by the US Air Force for a $1.9 million contract to deliver thermal satellite data to address critical challenges in national defense. Under this contract, Hydrosat will provide innovative cloud and weather prediction capabilities, strengthening the Department of the Air Force's decision-making and operational planning. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) : Hydrosat secured additional funding from the agency to enhance its thermal data analytics, advancing weather forecasting and climate resilience.

Expansion into Latin America Fuels Market Growth - Hydrosat made significant inroads into Latin America, securing partnerships with major agribusinesses and regional organizations. Notable new customers include EE PrintPac, Rex Irrigación Huasteca, and Grupo INDERS. These collaborations expand Hydrosat's presence across the continent and extend the reach of its IrriWatch platform, which now serves customers on over 4 million acres of farmland globally.

Sustained Growth and Strategic Leadership - Hydrosat's continued financial growth reinforces its position as a market leader. The company has raised over $36 million in equity funding. These investments underscore the growing demand for space-based insights, while advancing Hydrosat's satellite constellation and analytics capabilities. In addition to its financial success, Hydrosat expanded its leadership team with the strategic appointment of industry expert Idris Habbassi as Director of Marketing, and strengthened the sales division by naming Ryan Hackney as Director of U.S. Government Business Development. These key hires position Hydrosat to scale its operations and drive further business growth as it continues to deliver innovative solutions to pressing global challenges.

"2024 was a transformative year for Hydrosat, defined by rapid customer growth and the successful launch of VanZyl-1," said Pieter Fossel, CEO and Co-founder of Hydrosat. "Looking ahead, we are excited to build on this momentum by expanding the access to our products with customers around the world and by increasing our data capacity to serve those customers. As demand for actionable data intensifies, Hydrosat is committed to delivering solutions that drive sustainability, security, and economic resilience in our food system."

