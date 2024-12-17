vCom Solutions: vCom Takes Another Leap Forward With AI-Powered IT Spend Management

New vManager 17 Offers Cutting-Edge AI Technology and Enhanced Features

vCom Solutions , a leader in delivering software and managed services across the full technology lifecycle from source to pay, successfully launched its latest version of its award-winning IT lifecycle management platform, vManager®. vManager 17 features vCom's AI-powered platform, vAI, designed to make the management of technology services smoother, more intuitive, and more impactful. This update also introduces a suite of new features aimed at improving customer service and enhancing operational efficiency.

With vAI, vCom is looking to build a comprehensive suite of AI-powered tools for managing IT and the associated recurring spend, for different constituents within the business, including Procurement, IT, Finance and executive leadership. vAI will also afford other teams that support those businesses, like vCom's team of experts, as well as the customers' advisors, partners and vendors, access to those tools in order to become better value creators.

"IT and Finance resources are stretched more than ever," said Sameer Hilal, vCom chief operating officer. "By integrating cutting-edge AI and offering deeper, more personalized service features, we are setting a new standard for customer support and data interaction in our industry, putting information right at the user's fingertips, and enabling them to interact with their data in a way that allows them to make better decisions faster."

Key features of the new vAI platform featured in vManager 17 include:

Comprehensive Inquiry Capabilities - vAI builds on a beta product that vCom has been testing for the past year and enables users to effortlessly inquire about their IT environment, including orders, inventory, tickets, billing, and vendor management. This represents a significant leap forward in improving how vCom serves its customers by offering deeper access to vital information. Assets: Access detailed inventory information, device specs, and feature configurations. Orders: Inquire about order status, service specifics, and more. Tickets: Retrieve updates on trouble tickets and service requests. Invoices: Get clarity on invoices, charges, and billing questions. Vendor Management: Understand order intervals and service details from various carriers.

Unified, Intuitive Interface - With a sleek, user-friendly interface, vAI allows users to access relevant information related to different modules through a unified and streamlined interface -creating a more efficient and pleasant user experience.

At the heart of vAI performance is cutting-edge AI technology. Powered by Azure OpenAI's GPT-4 model, vAI leverages advanced natural language processing (NLP) to understand and generate human-like responses with exceptional accuracy. While typical AI models are trained on large public datasets, vAI goes one step further. The proprietary AI model is specifically trained on vCom's own data model, using vCom's database tables to tailor responses and provide data securely. This unique approach enables vAI to generate SQL queries dynamically in response to user questions, retrieving real-time segmented data directly from the database. This sophisticated methodology sets vAI apart from many industry competitors.

"Our goal is to continue to push the envelope, and deploy the power of the latest GenAI technologies, to help customers and their teams gain access to information, save precious time through inquiry, and ultimately take appropriate action," added Hilal. "We are super excited about the vAI roadmap. For end-user customers, this includes things like checking contract expiration, placing an order, opening a ticket, or disconnecting unused lines. For advisors, it means completely transforming the process of interacting with systems on behalf of customers, including, for example, how to obtain pricing for various technologies and getting that data to customers however they prefer to consume it."

vAI is live now within vManager and available for all customers. vCom is committed to continually improving the platform, with future updates planned to expand its capabilities even further.

For more information on vManager and how it can help organizations manage recurring technology spend, visit vcomsolutions.com .

###

About vCom Solutions

vCom is a leading technology spend and lifecycle management provider for midsize companies. Leveraging over two decades of expertise, vCom has the best and most complete solution that makes it possible for IT and Finance teams to source, manage and pay for their technology in one place so they can lower the cost of doing business and take advantage of new opportunities. Advanced software and managed services give clarity and save teams time, money, and effort so they can achieve more by doing and spending less. For more information on vCom visit ? vcomsolutions.com , or connect with us on LinkedIn and X .

Contact Information

Andrea Libey

VP, Marketing

alibey@vcomsolutions.com

(925) 415-2133





SOURCE: vCom Solutions

View the original press release on accesswire.com