17.12.2024
Montlick Injury Attorneys: Montlick Racing Crowned 2024 National Champions

Finanznachrichten News

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2024 / In a thrilling finale to the offshore powerboat racing season, the Montlick Injury Attorneys Race Team has claimed the coveted title of 2024 National Champions. Spearheaded by rookie driver Logan Adan and legendary throttleman Giovanni Carpitella, the team delivered a season of dominance, outperforming competitors and solidifying their place at the pinnacle of the sport.

Competing at speeds exceeding 120 miles per hour, the 38-foot Doug Wright catamaran took on some of the most demanding courses in the sport. Offshore high-performance powerboat racing, often referred to "NASCAR on water," is a thrilling and intense motorsport that requires precision, teamwork, and focus-qualities that Team Montlick has mastered throughout the season.

"Montlick Injury Attorneys ventured into sponsoring high performance offshore powerboat racing as a unique way to celebrate our 40th year in business and our winning mindset," said David Montlick, the firms' Chief Executive Officer. "This sponsorship provides another opportunity to be involved in the community and aligns with our values, including integrity, and the determination to win. We knew the partnership would lead to success."

"This is a huge achievement," said Nikki Montlick, of Montlick Injury Attorneys. "Logan and Giovanni's success embodies our standard of excellence that defines the Montlick brand."

"This has been a wild journey," said driver Logan Adan, who emerged as a rising star in his first season. "Our throttleman Giovanni Carpitella's skill and the support from the Montlick team has been incredible."

Carpitella, an icon in offshore powerboat racing and the throttleman behind countless victories and world championships, praised the effort: "Logan has shown exceptional talent and maturity this year. To achieve this level of success so quickly is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire team. This championship is truly special."

Beyond the thrill of the speedboat competition, Montlick Injury Attorneys has partnered with meaningful community initiatives such as the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Boys and Girls Club of Central Florida, offering race boat experiences to children. These partnerships add another layer to the firm's commitment to making a meaningful difference in the community.

About Montlick Injury Attorneys

Montlick Injury Attorneys is a leading personal law firm dedicated to providing legal representation to individuals and families nationwide. Founded over 40 years ago, Montlick is renowned for its advocacy and unwavering commitment to securing justice for its clients.

For more on the Montlick Injury Attorneys race team and their championship journey, visit Montlick.com.

Media Contact: Jenny Harty
Montlick Injury Attorneys Press Office
770-265-7404 | jharty@montlick.com

Contact Information

Jenny Harty
jharty@montlick.com
770-265-7404

Montlick Injury Attorneys #40 Race Boat Wins National Championship Title

Team Montlick Wins 2024 National Championship

Montlick Injury Attorneys Race Team Wins the 2024 National Championship Title.

SOURCE: Montlick Injury Attorneys



