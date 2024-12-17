John Galt Solutions Kicks Off 2025 Atlas Roadshow Season in California

John Galt Solutions, a global leader in automating supply chain planning to empower innovative businesses to make better decisions faster,?is pleased to announce registration is open for the first location in its 2025 Atlas Roadshow. The interactive event will take place on January 29, 2025 at the Every Man Jack headquarters, a valued John Galt Solutions customer, in Mill Valley, California.

The Atlas Roadshow is designed to empower companies with the latest industry insights and exclusive networking opportunities. These interactive events offer John Galt Solutions' customers a unique opportunity to engage directly with supply chain experts, exchange knowledge, and explore the latest innovations in supply chain planning to help address the increasingly complex challenges businesses face today. ?

The Mill Valley kickoff promises a day filled with insights and expert-led discussions. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with peers, learn from industry leaders, and explore the latest capabilities of the market-leading Atlas Planning Platform .

Atlas Roadshow Highlights:

1-Day Networking Events: ?A dedicated day to connect with fellow industry professionals and exchange knowledge.

Exclusive Market Insights: ?Access to key industry trends shaping the future of supply chain, with insights on how to stay ahead of the curve.

Panel Discussions:? Industry leaders sharing their experiences, challenges, and success stories.

Interactive Roundtables:?In-depth discussions on topics that matter most - from technology implementation to process optimization.

Due to the exclusive nature of this event, space is limited, and early registration is strongly encouraged.

Event Details:

Date:?January 29, 2025

Location:?Every Man Jack Headquarters, 100 Shoreline Hwy, Suite 200, Mill Valley, CA 94941, United States

Register here to secure your spot and join the supply chain community in shaping the future of planning and innovation.

About John Galt Solutions

More than ever, companies must be able to sense and respond to the dynamics of complex global supply chain performance, seize new opportunities, reduce?costs,?and drive profitability. John Galt Solutions' Atlas Planning Platform is a comprehensive end-to-end supply chain planning software solution with advanced analytics and machine learning to automate planning, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. A SaaS-based platform, Atlas transforms S&OP processes;?demand,?inventory,?and replenishment;?supply and inventory optimization;?manufacturing planning and scheduling;?financial budget and sales forecasting. We partner closely with companies such as MARS, Continental Tire, Deschutes Brewery, Netgear, and American Red Cross to empower planners to make better and faster decisions with greater confidence. To learn how John Galt Solutions can help you improve supply chain performance, visit johngalt.com .?

