Spy Ninjas HQ: Las Vegas YouTubers Chad Wild Clay and Vy Qwaint Celebrate 27M Subscribers as World's First YouTuber Adventure Park Nears One-Year Anniversary

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2024 / Dynamic YouTube duo Chad Wild Clay and Vy Qwaint, creators of the global phenomenon Spy Ninjas, have reached a monumental milestone, collectively surpassing 27 million subscribers on their individual YouTube channels. Chad Wild Clay celebrated 15 million subscribers last week, while Vy Qwaint hit 12 million, cementing their status as two of the platform's most beloved creators.

Since launching Spy Ninjas in 2018, the franchise has brought excitement, laughs, and adventure to fans around the globe. With multiple branded channels amassing a combined 46 million subscribers, Spy Ninjas has become a multimedia powerhouse. The series follows a team of YouTuber friends who use martial arts, puzzle-solving, and spy gadgets to thwart hacker organizations intent on taking over the internet. The content uniquely blends action, comedy, and music, creating a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience.

Beyond the screen, Spy Ninjas has expanded into a full-fledged brand, offering merchandise available at major retailers like Target, Walmart, and Amazon, along with activity books and graphic novels published by Scholastic. The franchise's mobile app game has been downloaded over 10 million times, further cementing its global appeal.

In March 2023, Chad and Vy brought their online world to life with the opening of Spy Ninjas HQ, the first-ever YouTuber adventure park. Located in Las Vegas, Nevada, the park boasts 53,000 square feet of playable space and has quickly become a top destination for fans and families. Featuring an array of attractions-including escape rooms, trampolines, climbing walls, axe throwing, virtual reality experiences, and the city's longest indoor zip line-Spy Ninjas HQ has received rave reviews and is ranked the number one trampoline park on Yelp.

In addition to attracting thousands of visitors, Spy Ninjas HQ has become a sought-after venue for corporate events, hosting high-profile clients like Zappos for team-building activities and company-wide banquets. The park reflects Chad and Vy's commitment to fostering community, creativity, and real-world engagement.

"We've always dreamed of bringing our YouTube channels to life in a way that sparks creativity, gives back to our fans, and creates a positive impact on the community," said Chad Wild Clay.

Vy Qwaint added, "From the beginning, we believed YouTube was the future of family entertainment. Now, with Spy Ninjas HQ, we've created a place where our fans can step into our world, be part of our adventures, and even create their own stories."

As Chad and Vy continue to push the boundaries of entertainment, their success is a testament to the power of innovation, community engagement, and family-friendly storytelling.

