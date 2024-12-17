The Company Celebrates Its 10th Year on the Prestigious List

MicroAge has been named one of the Phoenix Business Journal's 2024 Best Places to Work. This marks the 10th time MicroAge has earned this distinction, a testament to the company's ongoing commitment to creating a thriving and supportive workplace culture. MicroAge was recognized in the midsize category, which includes organizations with 100 to 249 associates.

MicroAge Recognized as a 2024 Phoenix Business Journal Best Place to Work

The Phoenix Business Journal Best Places to Work honor is now in its 22nd year and highlights organizations that go above and beyond to attract and retain top talent. Quantum Workplace facilitated the rigorous judging process, which included anonymous surveys distributed to employees. Organizations were evaluated based on factors such as workplace amenities, culture, perks, and incentives.

"It's an honor to once again be recognized as one of the best places to work in the Valley," said Rob Zack, CEO of MicroAge. "Our team's unwavering dedication to fostering innovation, collaboration, and mutual respect is what makes MicroAge an exceptional place to grow a career. This recognition belongs to every associate who helps make our culture so dynamic and rewarding."

"At MicroAge, we believe that investing in our associates' growth and well-being is paramount to our success," said Joelle Fosco, Director of Human Resources at MicroAge. "This recognition reflects the collaborative and supportive environment we strive to create every day, where our team members feel valued and empowered to thrive both personally and professionally."

With nearly five decades of industry leadership, MicroAge has cultivated a workplace culture of innovation, inclusivity, and employee empowerment. The company offers a variety of programs and initiatives designed to promote professional growth, work-life balance, and employee well-being. From robust training and development opportunities to unique perks and incentives, MicroAge is committed to providing a workplace where associates can thrive.

About MicroAge

MicroAge is an award-winning full-service solutions integrator. For nearly 50 years, MicroAge has empowered businesses to advance, secure, accelerate, and transform - moving quickly with technology changes across the channel to drive business forward. Our elite, highly certified team of specialized consultants brings unique expertise to our clients in cybersecurity, data center technologies, implementations, managed IT services, and more. To learn more, visit MicroAge.com.

SOURCE: MicroAge

View the original press release on accesswire.com